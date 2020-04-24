Jamie Gray Hyder of SVU in Kat & # 39; s Subtle Coming Out

"What do you think? Gene or Gina?" That is how Law and order: SVU subtly confirmed that the newest elite squad member, Officer Katriona "Kat,quot; Tamin, played by Jamie Gray HyderHe is a member of the LGBTQ community.

There was no fanfare, there was no commotion from his coworkers. This was not considered a "very special episode,quot;. And that's how it should be, according to Hyder.

"I think it's important to mention it in this informal way because it doesn't need to stand out. I think that by not fully standing out the squad members, it will really help the community with acceptance when it comes to that community. Because unfortunately in the last year, the Support for the LGBTQ community has been eroded. You can see it in the statistics and in the polls. It is scary and sad, "Hyder said.