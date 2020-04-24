Jamie Gray Hyder of SVU in Kat & # 39; s Subtle Coming Out

"What do you think? Gene or Gina?" That is how Law and order: SVU subtly confirmed that the newest elite squad member, Officer Katriona "Kat,quot; Tamin, played by Jamie Gray HyderHe is a member of the LGBTQ community.
There was no fanfare, there was no commotion from his coworkers. This was not considered a "very special episode,quot;. And that's how it should be, according to Hyder.
"I think it's important to mention it in this informal way because it doesn't need to stand out. I think that by not fully standing out the squad members, it will really help the community with acceptance when it comes to that community. Because unfortunately in the last year, the Support for the LGBTQ community has been eroded. You can see it in the statistics and in the polls. It is scary and sad, "Hyder said.
"I think now is a better time than ever to introduce a member of this community in a way that reminds you that we are all the same and that we are all human beings," Hyder continued.
There has been a lot of discussion about introducing more diversity to Law and order: SVU. The long-running series takes place in one of the most diverse locations in the world and for years had Ice T as the only regular color series. The show hasn't had a regular LGBTQ character from the series since BD WongDr. George Huang came out in Season 12. Hyder said he had been arguing with the writers for several months about exploring his character's personal details.
"Really our main goal is to represent a whole human being, and having the opportunity to open up our cast to the LGBTQ community is something that I think they are very excited about. It is a choice that I definitely take very seriously and comes with a lot of responsibility, I think ", said.
Hyder said he feels responsible for making sure they are not "representing any kind of negative stereotype or connotation associated with the community."
"I want to introduce a whole person and Kat's sexual orientation is only part of who she is. And while it is a very important part for her, I think the goal in the end is to introduce a complete and nuanced human being. It is important As a person to make sure that while Kat's is, bisexuality definitely informs a lot about her life, it's definitely not the only aspect of her life, "he added.
The additional representation is something that fans have been clamoring for, to see a member of the LGBTQ community on the show, not as the survivor or victim of sexual assault.
"And there are as many sides to the bisexual or LGBTQ stories as there are for someone who identifies as straight, you know? It's a side of the world that needs to be represented and needs to be represented accurately. And I think that the show has been very careful of not just including a character from the LGBTQ community just to check that box. I think it makes sense for Kat and I think she still feels realistic and grounded, "Hyder said. "I, Jamie, have been intimate with both men and women in my life, so I can definitely understand the idea of being attracted to people without having to completely choose a gender, for example. I can understand that."
Introduced in the first episode of season 21, Hyder became a regular series after serving on a recurring basis. Viewers have seen Kat adjust to work as a squad member instead of being a lone wolf.
"I'm extremely happy with what I was able to do as Kat. I really feel like we got a lot out of her in one season. Although she still has a long way to go professionally, I think she's come from the beginning." I think maybe she's working a little better. with the others, which was perhaps not his strength to start with, "Hyder said." And it has been really interesting for me as an actress to see and be part of the process, as the writers are creating this character right in front of me. So being part of that process was a unique experience for me. "
What has not been a unique experience for Hyder is dealing with vocal fans. "Unfortunately, this is not my first troll rodeo," Hyder chuckled. The actor has received his fair share of love, and some hatred, since joining the show. However, Hyder said it's nothing compared to what he got when he voiced Lt. Salter's character in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. However, those attacks were more personal than what he received from some SVU spectators
"One of my favorites, and I have to laugh because it is really funny despite being very serious, bad and harassing, someone told me that Mount Rushmore called and wants to get one of his noses back," he laughed. "I mean, I laugh, but not everyone is going to laugh at that, that's why it's important and why I point out when people do this, even if it's something as silly as, 'I'm not really interested in This character is like, OK, great. You have a right to your opinion. I can applaud a little. It won't be mean, but it always reminds you that there is a human on the other side of these computers, on both sides. that's the important part of dealing with trolls. "
For Hyder, getting any kind of reaction from a viewer is a good reaction. Lately, her experiences have been about some viewers not taking Kat's character, not attacking her personally.
"If people say, 'I really don't like this new girl, Kat'. Well, they've been watching this show and part of the squad for much longer than Kat," he said. "So someone who comes in and doesn't necessarily want to follow the way things have gone is going to annoy some people the wrong way. But just getting a reaction from viewers, I think as an actor that is their goal. So, Having a negative response to my character is still, in my opinion, a positive response for me as an actress. "
Law and order: SVU He will return for a season 22 on NBC.
"Really the whole experience of being in SVU It has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. And the fact that I can continue to be a part of this is just one of the greatest privileges I've had as an actress, "said Hyder." I am so grateful to the entire cast and crew for being so warm and friendly. cozy and a little help finding my way. "
