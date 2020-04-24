Jameela Jamil refuses to be dragged to Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift Feud

WENN

The presenter of & # 39; I Weigh & # 39; defends himself and says that "not all women have to get along" after being criticized for interviewing Demi when she is Taylor's best friend.

Jameela Jamil He applauded the criticism after his recent interview with the pop star. Demi lovato was greeted with fan reaction.

"The good place"The actress spoke Thursday, April 23, 2020 after an interview with singer" Confident "on her podcast" I Weigh, "after people questioned why she was talking to the star when she's friends with Taylor Swift – Who is entangled in a bitter dispute with Demi's label boss? Scooter braun.

"I am not being drawn into disputes between celebrities. I am 34 years old. I am not involved in any of these dynamics. I do not care which of them is not liked," she insisted. "I am interviewing interesting human beings who share their unique mental health journeys that can help others learn."

When a fan commented, "You are Taylor Swift's best friend," added Jameela, "I know and like all of these women separately. Their stories and relationships are not my fight / business."

"Not all humans have to get along. Not all women have to get along. It is not as black and white as the Internet decides. Humans are very complicated."

The star recently defended herself amid a series of criticisms, following a controversy over her political views, her criticism of reality stars for promoting diet products and her departure as a stranger while trying to defend her role as a judge in HBO Max's new VBO competition. Serie "Legendary"

"I see myself as the enemy. I am a slim and privileged person who exists within this industry; I have complete mistrust," he told The Guardian. "I'll just have to do the job to prove that it wasn't like ** tbag after all. I'm not doing this for popularity. I'm doing this so I can undo the things I saw when I was younger, that made me feel bad, and trying to change it. "