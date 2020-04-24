Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys Dak quarterback, dies at 31 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother Jace passed away Thursday. He was 31 years old.
The news was confirmed Thursday night by Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple.
Declaration of the @Cowboys from Dallas about the death of Jace Prescott, brother of #Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/UGkCzrCTtL
– Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) April 24, 2020
“With great sadness and support we share the news of the death of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. "
At this time, it is unclear what the cause of death was.
Since then, the Prescott family has only asked for prayers and respect for their privacy.
