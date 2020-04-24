Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys Dak quarterback, dies at 31 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys Dak quarterback, dies at 31 –...

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother Jace passed away Thursday. He was 31 years old.

Jace Prescott (Northwest State University)

The news was confirmed Thursday night by Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple.

“With great sadness and support we share the news of the death of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. "

At this time, it is unclear what the cause of death was.

Since then, the Prescott family has only asked for prayers and respect for their privacy.

