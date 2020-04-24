J. August Richards from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Go out and share an inspiring message – Check it out!

August Richards has come out as gay with a very powerful and inspiring message! The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Angel star shared with her "Dads Council,quot; co-star Sarah Wayne Callies that her plan when she joined the industry was "to fight oppression."

He also mentioned that his new story is definitely a huge milestone in his evolving acting career in Hollywood.

During his live Instagram interview with Sarah, the actor stated that when he came out, it was one of the best days of his life.

Sarah wondered whether or not she felt pressure and responsibility playing the role of Dr. Oliver Post, a married gay black man and father of a daughter, J. August made it very clear that if I think about why I even got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression. "

He went on to explain that he knew how people of color I saw on television, or whom I did not see on television, affected me … so being a gay man with a family … on television, I don't take anything that I do it lightly, and you know, when you have the opportunity to put an image in only millions of homes … I wanted that image to be very honest and I wanted it to be correct & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The star also mentioned that taking on the role meant that he had to be vulnerable and 100 percent close to his co-stars.

In other words, he was well aware that it would have been almost impossible to portray a gay character without letting his castmates know that he was also a gay man.

"I have never done that with the people I have worked with," he added.

He felt that he had a real duty towards those who observed and resonated with his character, also to be a role model for them in real life.

Ad %MINIFYHTML194c6cd4d483677be238e40608919dc324% %MINIFYHTML194c6cd4d483677be238e40608919dc324%

J. August emphasized that he took that responsibility really seriously!



Post views:

0 0