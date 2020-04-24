It is not an adult comedy, it is the horror genre that enthuses John Abraham

John Abraham, in addition to working on many notable films, has established himself as a notable producer. He has endorsed notable films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Batla House. In a recent interview, John said that making all kinds of movies is essential, expressing his desire to act and produce movies like Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. The actor also shared that he does not intend to star in every movie he produces, citing the example of Vicky Donor.

John also revealed that he is not interested in doing adult comedies and that he is not comfortable with the genre. One genre that you definitely want to try and explore is horror. We can't wait to see John impress in that genre.