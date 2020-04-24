ISRO: ISRO invites proposals for the development of technologies for the human space program – Latest news

The Indian Space Research Organization has invited proposals for the development of indigenous technologies for the human space program and space exploration of India.

The ISRO Human Space Program Directorate, based in the city, has sought proposals for 18 tentative areas of technological development.



India's first manned mission to space & # 39; Gaganyaan & # 39; It is planned around 2022. Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are currently in training in Moscow and are likely to be potential candidates for the mission.

July 15 was set as the last date for the presentation of proposals in 18 areas that include radiation risk characterization and mitigation techniques, space food and related technologies, human robotic interfaces, environmental control and life support systems, human psychology. for long-term missions and simulation of gravity technologies.

"Proposals are being solicited from national academic / research institutions to develop affordable and indigenous state-of-the-art technologies for human survival in low Earth orbits and beyond for space exploration," the Directorate said in its Announcement of Opportunity (AO).

The principal investigator of the proposal must provide the necessary details and use of the technology or solution for the human space program that can close the gap in terms of accessibility and indigenization, also the ability to develop a payload or qualified solution for the space, said the AO.

ISRO will constitute a Selection Committee to scrutinize the proposals, he said, adding that the selection of the proposals will be based on scientific benefits, relevance, technical content and feasibility perspective.