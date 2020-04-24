Isolating the sick at home, Italy stores family tragedies

ROME – When her middle-aged son became ill, Ruffina Pompei did what she had done for decades, bringing vegetable soup and freshly squeezed orange juice to her room. She slept in an armchair outside her room and changed his clothes. She told her husband, 89, to stay away.
But the coronavirus crossed the department.
Her son died in a hospital in the Abruzzo region on March 29. Her husband died the following day in the same hospital. Mrs. Pompeii, 82, was also diagnosed with the virus.
"I couldn't leave him alone," he said of his son.
Before everyone else in the West, Italians largely received and obeyed an order to stay home. "I'm going to stay home,quot; became a hashtag, then the name of a national ordinance and then a slogan hanging on balconies and windows. But while staying home has worked, reducing the infection rate, reducing the daily death toll and creating a respite for hospitals, the home has become a dangerous place for many Italians.
Italian households represent "the largest reservoir of infection," said Massimo Galli, director of the infectious disease department at the Luigi Sacco University Hospital in Milan. He called the cases "the possible point of restart of the epidemic in case of reopening."
The family acts as a multiplier, said Andrea Crisanti, the leading scientific consultant on the virus in the Veneto region. "This is a time bomb," he said.
The situation of infections at home is emerging not only in Italy, but also in hot spots around the world, in Queens and the suburbs of Paris, as well as in the working class neighborhoods of Rome and Milan. It is also a problem that local officials and epidemiologists say is receiving very little attention, particularly as the government has announced tentative steps for the reopening in early May.
Italy's leading virologists now consider home infections, along with nursing home groups, to be a stubborn source of the country's contagion. Living together in confined spaces and the inability to move the infected to dedicated quarantine facilities, they say, paradoxically, underpin the infection curve that the "stay home,quot; measures were designed to suppress.
The problem is one that the Chinese government quickly criticized. That He ordered the raid of all coronavirus-infected Wuhan residents, storing them in quarantine camps, sometimes with little care. While that approach may have helped contain the virus, separating people from their homes is anathema to Western democracies, especially Italy, where united families are the rule.
Italy, like other western democracies, has struggled with the difficulty of balancing virus containment with the economic, social and political costs of removing symptom-free people from their own homes. Isolating patients outside their homes has not been made a priority by the government.
"As a doctor, I would say put tanks on the streets and make a police state," said Guido Marinoni, president of the Bergamo medical association. "But the western world has different realities."
Italy has neither enacted nor articulated a clear national effort to prevent contagious people from infecting their homes. The country has essentially accepted a controlled tragedy in its country as it focuses on preventing a contagion from unfolding like a forest fire throughout society.
"Domestic contagion is the lesser evil," said Giorgio Palù, a former professor of virology and microbiology at the University of Padua and former head of the European and Italian Society of Virology. Compared to spreading the contagion on the streets, it was better to keep the virus in the family. "At home," he said, "I block it."
Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Italian national health institute and one of the main advisers to the Italian government in the crisis, acknowledged that homes were "places of greatest risk,quot;. The bottom line is that home infections ‘‘ don't spread any further, ”he added.
But that offers little comfort to close-knit, multi-generational families decimated by the virus in their own homes, to infected sisters who lost their father and then saw their grandfather hospitalized in a severe blow. Bergamo the hairdresser from Campania who lost his parents; the metalworker in Voghera who died days after losing his two children.
Experts have estimated that more than a million people in Italy could be infected with the virus at home. The persistence of cases is revealing. Despite a national drop in the number of new infections and deaths, Lombardy, which remains the Italian epicenter, announced nearly 4,000 new cases this week alone, with more than 700 deaths.
Many public health officials say the actual number of infections could be up to 10 times higher.
Federico Ricci-Tersenghi, a scientist at the University of Rome La Sapienza who specializes in theoretical models, said stopping the contagion requires facilities like China dedicated to isolating positive cases.
"Staying at home is not the solution, neither for the economy nor for the epidemic," he said. “Reopening without having this in place is very risky. The epidemic is likely to start again. "
When a delegation of Chinese doctors arrived in Italy in March, they emphasized the importance of prefabricated structures with a large number of beds to isolate all positive cases.
"They explained that it was essential to separate the positive cases from the family," recalled Giampietro Rupolo, president of the Red Cross in Padua, who was among those who received them. "Otherwise, it was more difficult to contain."
But the Italian authorities have clearly determined that it is not feasible to house the infected in specific facilities.
Giovanni Rezza, director of infectious diseases at the national institute of health, said the government did not believe that a centralized effort was "feasible, possible, appreciated."
Italian media They reported that the government is considering making the lifting of blockades in Italy's regions dependent on local authorities providing quarantine facilities for those infected. Experts have also emphasized the importance of contact tracing and early diagnosis, since contagion can also occur before a patient begins to show symptoms.
For now, however, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has moved away from the problem of infection at home. A government decree in March allowed local authorities to confiscate hotels to house patients who cannot safely isolate themselves in their homes. But, as is the case with many of the government's decrees, it is being interpreted and implemented differently across the country.
In most cases, only people with confirmed cases can go to dedicated hotel rooms. But hotel rooms are not available everywhere, nor are tests for the virus, which in the worst-hit places are given only to people who have been hospitalized.
Authorities in Tuscany have urged people who left the hospital with mild symptoms to isolate themselves in converted hotels. But urgency is all they could do, and by mid-April only 200 had chosen the facilities. Others preferred to sign a document stating that they would isolate themselves at home. In Milan, the Michelangelo hotel, reserved for residents with positive coronavirus tests, was far from crowded.
In Bergamo, the worst affected part of Italy, there are only 400 reserved places in local hotels for an infected population at home estimated at around 65,000, according to the association of local doctors.
Working-class Italians often face the most difficult decisions.
In the southern region of Calabria, Paolina Mazza, 63, who has the coronavirus, was isolated at home after her husband was hospitalized with the virus. He expressed frustration that authorities gave him no alternative but to go home, where he tried to keep his distance from his 39-year-old son.
"We don't have a second house to isolate and they live in a small apartment," said her daughter Daniela. "We are constantly scared."
Even some doctors considered infection from their own families as inevitable.
Federica Brena, a 35-year-old female doctor in the coronavirus ward at Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, had symptoms and immediately diagnosed herself and isolated herself at home with her husband and 1-year-old son.
"The ideal option would have been never to go home," he said. "It was obvious that it would infect both of them."
Her son fell with a fever and cough. Her husband also became ill a few days later, and his fever did not drop for 12 days. "Living in a house with other people, as much as you try to isolate yourself, it is difficult," he said, adding that everyone was improving. "Especially if you don't live in a palace."
Self-isolation was also especially difficult for older people, who often need special care and attention.
In late February, Emanuele Visigalli and her brother cared for their 79-year-old mother, who had had a cough and temperature in the town of Fombio, in Lombardy, near the country's initial outbreak.
He tried to hospitalize her, but the coronavirus hotline dispatchers suggested that he isolate himself at home. The idea of abandoning them, he said, was impossible.
An ambulance came first for his mother. Then for his father, 81. Then, a week later, another came for him. His parents died in the hospital, but he got better and the doctors sent him home.
He said he did not hug his children or kiss his wife when he returned, and began sleeping in a separate room that his wife disinfected every day.
"At the table, I sit on one side of the table and everyone sits on the other side," he said. Looking out the window, he said he was upset by the people walking on the streets. "What's your problem with staying home?"