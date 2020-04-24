Is Jordyn Woods extending the olive branch to Kylie Jenner? See his cryptic message

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The Instagram model is believed to have sent a secret message to her former best friend after sharing a souvenir photo taken during a tropical vacation with the cosmetic magnate with the caption "imissyouandiloveyou".

Jordyn Woods maybe I'm ready to make peace with Kylie Jenner. More than a year after it had consequences, the 22-year-old Instagram model is believed to have sent a secret message to her former best friend with her cryptic Instagram post.

On Thursday, April 23, Jordyn apparently recalled her past friendship with the reality TV star after stumbling across a photo of her taken during her tropical vacation to celebrate Stormi's first birthday in January 2019. The personality of the networks Social flaunted her curves in two … bikini piece pictured.

Kylie was probably the one to take the photo, too. Jordyn wrote in the caption, "imissyouandiloveyou", leading many to speculate that it was directed at the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

<br />

"Do you miss Kylie!" asked a curious follower. Another person thought Jordyn sent a "code message" to Kylie, while another suggested that her message was about Kylie's daughter, Stormi, 2, "She misses Stormi, her baby god."

"I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie," a fourth user chimed in. Another fan commented, "You were on vacation with Kylie, I remember this … it's okay to miss her."

Jordyn and Kylie were inseparable after the former was featured in the Kardashian-Jenner family's popular reality series "keeping up with the KardashiansHowever, just a month after their tropical vacation that was caught in the flashback, their friendship was shattered due to Jordyn's alleged adventure with Khloe Kardashianthe then boyfriend of Tristan Thompson.

Tackling the infamous cheating scandal in Jada Pinkett SmithIn "Red Table Talk," Jordyn admitted that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed, but did nothing more than that. "I am not a home destroyer," Jordyn said tearfully in the interview.

Regretting his mistake, he continued to apologize, "I would never try to hurt someone's house, especially someone I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never tried to steal someone's man."