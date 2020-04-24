Irty Dirty Dancing ’becomes the most popular movie in today's virtual universe, as much as Lionsgate Live! And AFI Movie Club use major stars to attract viewers

Call it the battle of the Dirty Dancing amateurs.

The hit summer hit 1987, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, is suddenly the best movie on the net. At least for today.

Lionsgate Live! He's chosen A Night At The Movies for his community theatrical experience tonight, streaming for free on the studio's You Tube page and Fandango's Movieclips YouTube page starting at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis. Meanwhile, the AFI Movie Club (coincidentally?) Also made the movie. his Pick for fans today with an ad by Natalie Portman calling it "the movie I've seen the most in my life." AFI notes that he resides on three different lists of his best times, including one of the 100 best love stories, and # 86 of the 100 best movie songs with the Oscar winner "(He Had) The Time Of My Life" . However, to see it, like all AFI Movie Club titles, you'll be directed to iTunes, Prime, Freeform, and other streaming sites that charge a $ 3.99 rental fee. AFI separately supplies extras from its files on its site.

Related story Steven Spielberg launches the new daily AFI film club of the American Film Institute with & # 39; The Wizard of Oz & # 39;

Youtube



As previously announced by Up News Info, Lionsgate included the Dirty Dancing They date back to April 13 when they launched the line of movies in their library that is offered as a Livestream for free every Friday through May 8. The Hunger Games launched the show last week and will continue on May 1 with La La Land and on May 8 with John Wick, the latter requires age registration. The studio presents the show, in association with You Tube, Fandango, and exhibition partners such as the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. They hope to raise money for the exhibit's favorite charity, The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which currently provides financial assistance to theater employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Lionsgate made an initial donation and is urging audience and partner donations throughout the event as well, and there's a link for that on the announcements page that, among others, was sent out today from CinemaCon, as well as the studio itself. If you were really in the know, you could have asked for snacks with special offers and Popcornopolis and Snack Nation codes for the full movie watching experience, but That takes two days, and if you try to order them now, I'm afraid Johnny and Baby will have danced from the Catskills to sunset already.

AFI



The AFI Movie Club launched with an announcement by Steven Spielberg on March 31 of his initial choice, The Wizard of Oz. Since then, they have continued a steady stream of stars announcing daily movie selections, including Robert De Niro (Dr. Strangelove) Brad Pitt (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid), Twenty one (This is lumbar puncture), Sharon Stone (All about Eve), director J.J. Abrams (Tootsie) Jessica Chastain ILunatic), Edgar Wright (Duck soup), Halle Berry (E.T. The alien), and Elisabeth Moss (When Harry met Sally) among others.

Both the Lionsgate program and the daily dose of AFI classics were established to ease the burden of Stay At Home orders due to the Coronavirus crisis and draw attention to the movie experience in any way they can. So it's up to you to follow Curtis or Portman's advice, or maybe both of them. But it's better to pay attention to it because, as entry # 98 on the AFI Top 100 Movie Quotes list warns us, "No one puts the baby in the corner! "