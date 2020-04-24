Insalata teams from San Anselmo restaurant, closed with coronavirus, with nonprofit Marin to feed the hungry – Up News Info San Francisco

by Jennifer Mistrot and Allen Martin

When the shelter-in-place order arrived, two former Jefferson Award winners did not shut down their community service efforts. Instead, they both stepped up their service, changing not "what,quot; they do but "how,quot; they do it. And in the process, they have both provided crucial meals to those who would most likely go hungry.

For one of these past winners, Heidi Krahling, that service is food; specifically, high-quality dishes prepared in the kitchen of his Insalata’s restaurant in San Anselmo. When shelter-in-place orders closed Insalata's fall, Krahling decided he would continue cooking. Now she and other staff members are preparing and packing meals, then giving those meals away for free.

"There is this level of knowing that I can do something," Krahling explained. "And our staff can do something."

Krahling has teamed up to deliver free meals with ExtraFood.org, a Marin County nonprofit that provides food to many of the county's most vulnerable residents, including low-income seniors, students, and the unemployed. . ExtraFood.org founder and former Jefferson Award winner Marv Zauderer says Insalata is now providing 150 meals a day to ExtraFood.org.

Krahling and Zauderer started their food partnership six years ago, with Krahling and her staff cooking meals weekly for ExtraFood. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, lifelong friends and collaborators saw an opportunity to increase Insalata's food contribution at a time when it is most needed.

"During a moment that is so scary … [these meals] not only fill … the bellies, but … people feel cared for," Zauderer said. "The generosity [of Insalata and others] during this time has been surprising."

To fund his efforts, Krahling started an Insalata GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $ 83,000 through Friday afternoon, funds that will serve two purposes. First, it will help Krahling pay the employees' wages while the restaurant is dark. Second, the money will help pay for most of the ingredients for prepared meals.

Krahling and her husband are covering the restaurant's operating costs using the food on hand. ExtraFood also contributes for meals. Krahling says that all the food from different sources has made preparing the meals a fun challenge, and one that his staff does with pride.

"It has been a learning curve," said Krahling. "It was an emotion, you know, for all of us, because we can, we have the privilege of doing something."

ExtraFood collects Insalata & # 39; s meals and delivers them to its other partners like Whistlestop, who cares for people with disabilities and the elderly in San Rafael.

"We have received great comments. People call the same day," said Whistlestop Operations Manager Nancy Geisse. "They receive them saying, 'OMG, it was so cool.'

The "Fuel The Community Project,quot; officially started on April 4, and the goal is to prepare daily meals for two months.