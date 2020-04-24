India can capture 50 percent of global market for government-supported mobile chargers: IAMAI – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Mobile chargers produced in India have the potential to capture around 50 percent of the global market under the new government incentive scheme for electronics manufacturers, a report by the Indian Mobile and Internet Association said Thursday. .

The association also sees enormous potential to expand motherboard manufacturing, technically called a printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and attract global companies by providing incentives on the motherboard.

On April 1, the government notified three schemes, including total incentives of around Rs 48,000 crore, to boost manufacturing of local electronics and create 20 lakh of direct and indirect jobs by 2025.

The government notified a Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing, a plan to promote the manufacture of electronic and semiconductor components (SPECS), and the Product Manufacturing Cluster Scheme modified electronics (EMC 2.0).

It hopes to attract investments of Rs 1 lakh crore in the sector and generate a potential manufacturing income of Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025.

The IAMAI report said that the global charger market in 2025 is estimated at USD 10 billion (around Rs 76,000 crore), with smart chargers representing around 70 percent of the market.

India's export of all shippers increased from $ 143.05 million in 2016-17 to $ 366.78 million in 2019-20 (April-December), with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 40% in recent years. 3 years.

Looking ahead, with 5 percent PLI, overall smartphone charger production in India can reach $ 6.5 billion, and exports comprise $ 4.7 billion, "the report said.

He said there is a need to provide ongoing support for the manufacture of smartphone chargers and PCBA operations.

According to IAMAI, the PCB and PCBA industry is highly fragmented, with most manufacturers based in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and China.



China accounted for 48.01 percent of global PCB and PCBA production volume in 2017.

"To counter this inertia and move PCB manufacturing to India, India should continue to incentivize PCBA to 5 percent, as it can increase PCBA production to more than $ 3 billion for large-scale manufacturers focused on export in the country, "said the report.

He added that India has started mobile PCBA operations in recent years, but dependence on China remains high due to the absence of a national ecosystem of component manufacturers.

"This vulnerability has been exposed with the COVID-19 pandemic. A PLI support of around 5 percent will increase the profitability of PCBA operations in India for manufacturers focused on large-scale export and will make operations of PCBAs migrate from other manufacturing countries to India, "the report said.