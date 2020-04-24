I'm obsessed with this live Times Square broadcast

I started obsessing over the EarthCam live broadcast in Times Square a few weeks ago. Instead of regularly opening Instagram or Facebook when I was bored, I'd check some low-resolution strangers from the security of my department. It was strangely comforting to see that the blazing walls of billboards and the names of bigger than life stores were still there, even if the streets around them were unusually empty. The barrage of LED ads felt a little less scorching on a small laptop screen than in real life.

Someone had arranged the chairs to spell "I <3 NY,quot;, which actually made me love New York a little more.



Grid view













I even saw the cowboy naked! And a tourist taking a photo while simultaneously running away from him. I feel so safe just for no be in Times Square!

As a Edge video director, I was stumped by the fact that the camera does it move. Very sporadically and without warning, the camera will quickly zoom out and shift to another view, almost like a child operating a telescope. I started to imagine a fake remote camera operator and was comfortable seeing him along with them.





EarthCam was launched in 1996 and has since established live broadcasts worldwide. The seemingly touristy broadcasts are free for everyone, similar to the live animal webcams that occasionally drive the internet crazy. EarthCam earns money with ads and licenses for their broadcasts.

I had tuned into some EarthCam streams before the pandemic, but now, with free time and nowhere to go, I dove in. I went to an empty Hilton resort in Hawaii, the Eiffel Tower, a farm outside Jerusalem, Wrigley Field, a quiet crosswalk in Brighton, Michigan, the top of Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee, the Tamarin room at the zoo from Utica, lots of empty Florida beaches and Rick & # 39; s Cafe in Jamaica. Except for the monkeys, all the streams were quite empty and mysterious. Some evoked beauty, but they had too low a resolution to be truly impressive.

EarthCam uses its own branded cameras, which it claims to record in 4K, but the live streaming resolution appears to be much lower. The cameras are programmed to show different views at specific intervals, so no one chose to zoom in on that electric bike delivery person in Times Square (probably the best).

The company's motto is "Live better through visual information." Along with the plethora of live streams, I immediately thought of The circle, in which a company similar to Google convinces everyone to use live streaming cameras to keep the world safe and transparent. But live broadcasts have become a fun tool during this pandemic, and I can imagine a zoo broadcast in a science class right now to entertain and connect with students. EarthCam says teachers use their cameras for classroom lessons, the media for live broadcasts, and construction companies to track progress on the site.

EarthCam tells me that its audience has increased 65-fold since the pandemic began. Its most popular feed is the Times Square camera, but as the weeks turn into months and the seasons change, it will be nice to get to know the world beyond and perhaps even see new places. I plan to tune into the BloomCam in Washington, DC in a few weeks to see the famous cherry blossoms on the National Mall, which I've never seen in person!