"I went from young man to super vet,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

Draymond Green always has something to say, regardless of location, regardless of subject. That has been revealed in an eight-year career that has chosen him with an integral part in the multiple races of the Golden State Warriors NBA Championship. The conversation has continued throughout the team's most recent injury-filled season and on the coronavirus hiatus. No one should be surprised.

Green joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson remotely from quarantine in Episode 30 of All The Smoke. As usual, he had a lot to say on a variety of topics, from the transition from young player to veteran, to enduring a losing season and more.

The most recent NBA season, before it ended abruptly, was unusual for Green. He had won his entire career, not only in the NBA, but also in basketball. "I had to find little challenges within the challenge," Green said. “And for me, my whole mentality (to go) this season was how can I help these young people to improve? How can I help them improve? How can I help these guys prepare to earn the money they want to earn in this league? And that was my focus. I can go out there and try to score 20 per game. That is what the world wanted me to do. I really didn't give him a … He wasn't who he was going to be for this team. So just because the world wants me to try to do that, I'm not going to do that. I will be who I am and try to help these young people. If we win, great. If we don't, who cares? We don't win for a year, it is what it is. So my whole focus was trying to be a mentor and teach these young people. "

As Green described it, "I went from young to super team vet."

The mentoring role was not necessarily easy or natural. "I've been a leader on the team, but I've always been like a little brother … that still has an attitude problem." So I get mad sometimes and leave, and then one of them (veterans like Jarrett Jack, Jermaine O & # 39; Neal, David West) says "shut up, you're fine now." I've always had that. boy, and now suddenly I was like that guy. "

But losing is difficult, especially after years of success. "I am a competitor, I hate to lose," emphasizes Green. “It was difficult at times for me. It would just make me frustrated or mad. Trying to find that balance between getting frustrated or angry and teaching these young people. But also when it's enough, do you need to learn this? That was a little frustrating for me. "

But being on the other side of winning has its moments of enlightenment. "I've been on the best team in the world for the past five years or so," Green reflects. "I remember that the teams are always sorry to say to each other, 'Everyone receives calls'. And I say, I don't really receive calls'. But now, being in a team, I'm sorry this year, I saw exactly what they were talking about It was almost, at times, like the referees … its time to come back. "

