Hundreds of Michigan mortgage lenders offer relief to homeowners – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MI (WJRT) – Hundreds of mortgage lenders and financial institutions have agreed to allow homeowners to pause their house payments for 90 days and delay foreclosure procedures.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday an agreement with more than 200 lenders to provide aid to households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the agreement ensures that no one with financial difficulties due to the coronavirus will lose their home.

"No one should have to worry about losing their home during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Whitmer.

The MiMortgage Aid Association provides the following for residential mortgage borrowers:

A 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments.

A simplified process for applying for mortgage tolerance with the appropriate supporting documents.

Reasonable solutions to restart the mortgage payments after the leniency period ends, including the possibility of extending leniency agreements if necessary.

Relief of late fees and mortgage charges for 90 days and offer refunds when needed.

The end of foreclosures and sales for 60 days.

Avoid adverse credit rating reports for anyone seeking mortgage relief.

Work with borrowers on other financial concerns or issues that are not covered by the agreement, as needed, including warranty and guarantee payments.

Anyone having difficulty paying their mortgages should contact their lender for assistance as soon as possible. Click here for a complete list of financial institutions participating in the MiMortgage Aid Association.

"The strength of our financial system will be an important factor in how Michigan recovers economically from COVID-19," said Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Related