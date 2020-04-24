Hubble takes an amazing picture to celebrate his 30th birthday – BGR

NASA is celebrating Hubble's thirtieth birthday with a stunning image of a pair of distant nebulae.

Dubbed "the Cosmic Reef,quot;, the image captures two nebulae in the star-forming region of space called the Large Magellanic Cloud, which is about 163,000 light-years from Earth.

NASA and the European Space Agency hope to keep Hubble up and running for some time yet, perhaps even another decade or more.

The Hubble Space Telescope is NASA's workhorse. It was launched in 1990 and, despite a few drawbacks along the way, it still strengthens in 2020. NASA is incredibly proud of all the work it has done and has been working on until the spacecraft's birthday with some fun flashbacks throughout the year. the month.

Now, on the telescope's official birthday, April 24, NASA is displaying one of its latest images, and it is definitely a candidate for the most impressive photo Hubble has ever captured. The image features two nebulae, NGC 2014 and NGC 2020, hanging in the Large Magellanic Cloud some 163,000 light-years away.

The two nebulae (NGC 2014 is the largest red and NGC 2020 is the smallest blue sphere) form what astronomers have dubbed the "Cosmic Reef,quot; because its colorful and surreal appearance resembles what can be found under the waves. from the ocean.

Images like this of a distant and volatile region of space where new stars are born from masses of gas and dust are incredible examples of how important Hubble is not only to science but also to science fans around the world.

"Hubble has given us an amazing view of the universe, from nearby planets to the most distant galaxies we've seen so far," said Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA in a statement. “It was revolutionary to launch such a large telescope 30 years ago, and this astronomy powerhouse is still offering revolutionary science today. Her spectacular images have captured the imagination for decades and will continue to inspire humanity for years to come. ”

As NASA explains in a new blog post celebrating the telescope's photo and 30th birthday, Hubble has made more than 1.4 million observations during its long stay in space. With that wealth of data on the cosmos, researchers have produced more than 17,000 peer-reviewed articles on all kinds of cosmic interest. Even if the telescope were to shut down today, the amount of data it has already sent to Earth will continue to produce new discoveries for decades.

But Hubble is not over. The old telescope may age by current technological standards, but it is still capable of amazing things, and NASA and the European Space Agency see no reason to shut it down yet. Estimates suggest that the telescope could remain operational for up to a further decade, and even while producing images such as the Cosmic Reef, we are in no rush to see the end of its mission.

