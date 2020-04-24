Hrithik Roshan praises Akshay Kumar and the team for the tribute to Teri Mitti



After making a generous contribution to the PM Relief Fund, Akshay Kumar and his team from Kesari, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra have teamed up to pay tribute to the heroes, who fight every day to serve and protect us by putting their lives at risk . The Kesari team, through the Tribute to Teri Mitti, thanks them on behalf of the country. It also appeals to viewers across the country and the world to offer respect and gratitude to medical staff and doctors. In the end, Akki gives a special message to everyone. Akshay took to social media to release the song.

In response, Hrithik Roshan has praised the team for creating this piece.



The actor turned to his Twitter account and wrote: “This is very sincere. My congratulations to the talents who came together to create this piece. "