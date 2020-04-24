How to watch GLAAD & # 39; s Together in Pride Livestream

GLAAD is lending a hand to the coronavirus relief efforts with a star-studded special of its own, Together in pride: you are not alone.
Dozens of famous members of the LGBTQ + community and more have signed up to participate in the online special, which will take place this Sunday, April 26.
"At a time when some LGBTQ people may be isolated in non-affirmative homes, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," said the GLAAD President and CEO. Sarah Kate Ellis he said in a statement.
For more details about the event, including ways you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.
When the Together in pride: you are not alone start of livestream and how can I see it?
Set your calendars for this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and tune in to the live stream on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook channel.
What celebrities are involved in Together in pride: you are not alone?
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event, which will also include performances by Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Mj Rodriguez, George Salazar and the cast of Broadway Small jagged pill.
The star-studded lineup also includes appearances from Billy Porter, Jonathan Van Ness, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Baby Rexha, Dan Levy, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon stone, Tatiana Maslany and many more.
What is GLAAD raising funds for and how can I get involved?
The live broadcast will benefit CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers worldwide.
CenterLink Executive Director Denise Spivak said in a statement: "LGBTQ centers are the heart of the community, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, these centers have continued to provide connectivity and vital services, turning to virtual programming, modifying in-person services when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when they need it most. "
Be sure to tune in to Sunday's live stream for more information on how to donate and keep coming back to E! News for real-time updates as the event begins.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
