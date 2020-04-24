How to watch GLAAD & # 39; s Together in Pride Livestream

GLAAD is lending a hand to the coronavirus relief efforts with a star-studded special of its own, Together in pride: you are not alone.

Dozens of famous members of the LGBTQ + community and more have signed up to participate in the online special, which will take place this Sunday, April 26.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people may be isolated in non-affirmative homes, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," said the GLAAD President and CEO. Sarah Kate Ellis he said in a statement.

For more details about the event, including ways you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.

When the Together in pride: you are not alone start of livestream and how can I see it?

Set your calendars for this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and tune in to the live stream on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook channel.