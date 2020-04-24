How to Spatchcock a Chicken – Up News Info

Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and shared this easy way to spit out a chicken with Up News Info morning viewers.

SPATCHCOCK CHICKEN INSTRUCTIONS

one) Turn the chicken breast upside down and with kitchen or chicken scissors, cut along the right side of the spine from the tail to the neck.

2) Then cut along the left side of the spine, just as you did on the right side, discard the spine.

3) To flatten the bird, flip it over so that the breast is facing up and apply pressure with the heel of your hand to the top of the breast meat, you should hear a slight crunch.

4) Season or marinate the stir-fried chicken as desired.

5) When chicken is ready to cook preheat oven or grill to 425 degrees, broil or broil chicken for 50 to 60 minutes or until internal temperature registers 150 ° F at thickest part of breast and 165 ° to 170 ° F on the thigh. Cover with foil and let sit 20 minutes before carving.

