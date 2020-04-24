How Broncos Country reacted to Jerry Jeudy's pick with the 15th pick in the NFL draft – Up News Info

With the No. 15 pick in the NFL draft, Denver Broncos top catcher Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy is the newest Bronco on Thursday after John Elway chose his first Alabama player this year in the 2020 draft.

As predicted, social media is full of news about Jeudy's selection. Below is how Broncos Country reacted.

All in #BroncosCountry You should feel that way right now. pic.twitter.com/wW7pMoy5pC – Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) April 24, 2020

This year's NFL draft is so deep in WR that Jerry Jeudy drops us at 15. What a score! You have a wide receiver! And you get a wide receiver! And you get a wide receiver … !!! #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ksY19uUTXR – Mile High Hawaii (@MileHighHawaii) April 24, 2020

Delighted to be able to select Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick. He is an explosive player who was the best WR on our board. Jerry is an excellent road racer who knows how to open up, and is from a winning program in Alabama. Excited to add Jerry to the Broncos! pic.twitter.com/hMGlVyCs2A – John Elway (@johnelway) April 24, 2020

I. I CAN'T. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/r2SCTxkmD5 – Alison Belcher (@AlisonDigan) April 24, 2020

Oowwweeeee 👏🏾 – Courtland Sutton ♠ ️ (@SuttonCourtland) April 24, 2020

The first two WRs written this year: Henry Ruggs III to Las Vegas.

Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos. Alabama Invasion of the AFC West. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jeudy is the Broncos' pick.

In the past two years, he has scored a TD every six times. TOUCHED THE BALL. – Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) April 24, 2020

I love this choice! Best WR in the draft. Great road racer and game maker. Welcome to the @Broncos @jerryjeudy ! Now we score some points! # NFLDraft2020 https://t.co/rWbo3c5ERO – Justin Martin (@ JustinM824) April 24, 2020