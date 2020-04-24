House Approves $ 484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package As Unemployment Increases

Washington – House of Representatives lawmakers voted Thursday to approve a $ 484 billion coronavirus relief package, as new unemployment figures highlight the staggering number of pandemic victims in the U.S. job market. President Trump is now expected to sign the legislation, which lawmakers passed with a 388-5 vote.

The legislation, known as the Salary Protection Program and the Health Care Improvement Act, is the result of weeks of negotiations between Democrats in Congress and the White House. The measure includes $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 25 billion to establish a national testing regime, $ 60 billion in disaster aid and $ 310 billion for the Payment Check Protection Program (PPP), which provides loans to small businesses to help them retain workers and meet payroll. The PPP depleted its initial funds of $ 349 billion last week.

Voting occurs when new government data shows 4.4 million people Last week, he filed initial jobless claims, bringing the total number of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic to some 26 million.

Approximately $ 60 billion in new PPP funds will go specifically to financial institutions that serve rural, unbanked and minority businesses, a key priority for Democrats. Minority-owned companies They have been particularly affected by the pandemic, which has exacerbated pre-existing structural problems that make it difficult for minority business owners to access capital.

The vote comes when the House tries to figure out how to continue its work without endangering its members. Democrats in the House of Representatives released a resolution Wednesday that allows members proxy vote, which means that a member can vote on behalf of a colleague who is not present. But Republicans opposed the proposed rule change, arguing that the House needs to formally return to work.

After discussions between President Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Democrats agreed to postpone a vote on a rule change for now, and the House voted instead to establish a Select Bipartisan Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. to monitor billions of dollars in spending under multiple relief bills

The House and Senate are not expected to formally meet until May. Democrats argue that lawmakers should immediately start work on another phase of aid legislation that would provide more assistance to state and local governments, but Republicans have wondered if work needs to start on new legislation so quickly.