Hope Solo gives birth to twins in the midst of "incredibly stressful times" of the coronavirus pandemic

Admitting that she and her husband Jerramy Stevens have been & # 39; incredibly busy & # 39; Caring for newborns, the retired soccer star thanks & # 39; the amazing nurses and doctors who helped care for our babies during our time in the NICU & # 39 ;.

Hope Solo It has received great blessings in the midst of "incredibly stressful times" of the coronavirus pandemic. Four months after sharing the happy news that she and her husband Jerramy Stevens were expecting a pair of twins, the former goalkeeper of the US women's national team. USA He announced that he had given birth to a baby boy and girl.

Taking on her Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, the 38-year-old athlete posted a side-by-side photo of her son and daughter. In an attached caption to the post, she revealed the name she and her husband chose for their babies, Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens. He also noted that his date of birth was March 4.

In addition to sharing a close look at her babies, the two-time Olympic gold medalist offered more details about the arrival of her babies. In an Instagram video uploaded by Lebron James'Uninterrupted media company, she shared, "What have we been doing during our quarantined time? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the midst of a pandemic on March 4 "It has been an incredibly stressful time for us."

Admitting that she and her family had "been in public more than we wanted to be", the "Dancing with the stars"Alumbre expressed his gratitude to the medical workers who cared for their newborns." We would like to thank all the amazing nurses and doctors who helped care for our babies during our time in the NICU. "

"We would also like to thank all the health workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day after day," he continued. "From the Stevens family and new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everyone health, happiness and safety."

Hope first announced that she was pregnant in December 2019, just a few months after reporting on her miscarriage in 2018. While co-hosting the "Winners of the BeIN Sports weekend"Show, she shared," My husband and I practiced equality from the beginning with a boy and a girl. "She added proudly," Miniature soccer team on the road. "