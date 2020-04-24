Home alone at the White House: a sour president, with his TV partner

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump arrives in the Oval Office these days until noon, when he's usually in a bad mood after his morning television marathon.

He has been in the main bedroom of the White House since 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a portion of MSNBC released to see anger. He makes calls with the television on in the background, his routine since he arrived at the White House.

But now there are differences.

The president sees few allies no matter which channel he clicks on. He is angry even at Fox, an old security blanket, for not portraying him as he would like to be seen. And he takes the time to watch Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's briefings from New York, closely monitoring a sporadic compliment.

Confined to the White House, the president is isolated from the followers, visitors, travel and golf that once entertained him, according to more than a dozen administration officials and close advisers who spoke about Trump's strange life. He is tested weekly, like Vice President Mike Pence, for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The economy, Trump's main case for reelection, has exploded. News coverage of his handling of the coronavirus has been overwhelmingly negative, as Democrats have condemned him for lack of empathy, honesty, and competition in the face of a pandemic. Even Republicans have criticized Trump's briefings as long-winded and his rude handling of criticism as unproductive.

His own internal survey shows him slipping into some shifting states, one of the main reasons he declared a temporary halt to green card issuance for those outside the United States. The executive order, diluted with loopholes after an uproar by business groups, was aimed at pleasing his political base, people close to him said, and it was the kind of move Trump makes when things feel out of control. Friends who have spoken to him said he seemed uneasy and concerned about losing the election.

But the president's primary focus, according to advisers, is to assess how his performance on the virus is measured in the media and to what extent history will blame him.

"He's frustrated," said Stephen Moore, a Trump external economic adviser who was elected by the president to serve on the Federal Reserve Board before his record of sexist comments and lack of child support payments emerged. "It is like being hit with a meteorite."

Trump frequently complains about how he is portrayed. This month he was angered by an article in which his health secretary Alex Azar was said to have warned Trump in January of the possibility of a pandemic. Trump was upset that they blamed him while Azar was portrayed in a more favorable light, attendees said. The president told his friends that he assumed Azar was working in the media to try to save his own reputation at the expense of Trump's.

Aides said the president's low point was in mid-March, when Trump, who had dismissed the virus as "a person who came from China,quot; and was no worse than the flu, saw COVID-19 deaths and infections they increased daily. Mike Lindell, a substitute for Trump's donor campaign and MyPillow chief executive, visited the White House later that month and said the president seemed so gloomy that Lindell pulled out his phone to show him a text message from a friend of his who voted for the Democrats. he thought Trump was doing a good job.

Lindell said Trump perked up after hearing the praise. "I just wanted to give him a little confidence," Lindell said.

Daily briefings

Trump has been leading the televised briefings of the White House coronavirus task force on a daily basis. —Al Drago / The New York Times

The daily briefing by the White House coronavirus task force is the only part of the day that Trump expects, although even Republicans say the two hours of political attacks, complaints and falsehoods by the president are hurting him politically.

Trump will not hear any of that. Attendees say he sees them as primetime shows that are the best substitute for rallies he can already attend but longs for.

Trump rarely attends the task force meetings that precede the briefings, and he generally does not prepare before getting in front of the cameras. He is often watching the final version of the day's main talking points that attendees have prepared for him for the first time, though attendees said he makes adjustments with a Sharpie just before reading them live. He rushes through them, usually monotonously, to get to the intimidating Q,amp;A with reporters he enjoys.

Critics of the briefing, including Cuomo, have pointed out the obvious: With two hours a day of the president devoted to organizing what is still known as a prime-time briefing, who is going to fix the pandemic?

Even Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the experts appointed to advise the president on the best way to handle the outbreak, has complained that the amount of time he should spend on stage in briefings each day has a "exhausting,quot; effect on him. .

They have the opposite effect on the President. How he got to them was almost an accident.

Trump was enraged to see coverage of his 10-minute Oval Office speech in March, which was riddled with inaccuracies and had little in terms of action for him to announce. He complained to the aides that there were few people on television willing to defend him.

The solution, attendees said, came two days later, when Trump appeared in the Rose Garden to declare a national emergency and answer questions from journalists. While admonishing reporters for asking "nasty,quot; questions, Trump discovered what he was missing. The virus had not been a perfect enemy, it was insensitive to his scowl, but harassing and attacking reporters energized him.

"I am not responsible at all," Trump told White House correspondents in response to a question.

His first press conference in the meeting room took place the following day, a Saturday, after Trump unannouncedly arrived in the Situation Room, wearing a polo shirt and baseball cap, and told the group that he planned attend the briefing and watch from a chair. on the side. When aides told him that reporters would simply yell questions at him, even if he wasn't on the small stage, he agreed to take the podium. He hasn't looked back since then.

When Trump finishes 90 or more minutes later, he returns to the Oval Office to watch the end of the briefings on television and compare notes with whoever is close to his inner circle.

The new hierarchical order

Hope Hicks, adviser to the President, in 2018. She took over managing Trump's schedule. —Doug Mills / The New York Times

That circle has shrunk significantly as the president, who advisers say is more responsive to criticism than at almost any other time in his presidency, has relied on just a handful of lifelong aides.

Hope Hicks, a former communications director who rejoined the White House this year as an adviser to the President, maintains his daily schedule. His former personal assistant, Johnny McEntee, now heads presidential staff.

Hicks and McEntee, along with Dan Scavino, the president's social media guru who was promoted to deputy chief of staff for communications this week, provide Trump with a link to the good old days. All three are the ones external consultants get in touch with to find out if this is a good time to contact the President or get a message across.

Mark Meadows, Trump's new chief of staff, is still standing up and adjusting to the night habits of Trump, who recently made a call to Meadows, a senior administration official said, at 3:19 am Meadows works closely with another trusted source: Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and de facto chief of staff.

"They've really been confined and figuratively incarcerated," said Matthew Dallek, a political historian at George Washington University, about presidents who have remained close to the White House in times of crisis.

While many officials have been encouraged to work remotely and the old executive office building is empty, the narrow neighborhoods of the west wing are still full. Pence and his top aides, usually located across the street, work exclusively from the White House, along with most of the top aides, who dine in the take-out dining room while the internal dining room remains closed. Few aides wear masks, except Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, and some of his staff.

The day ends as it started

Trump generally begins and ends his day watching television. —Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times

As soon as he arrives in the Oval Office, the President often receives his daily intelligence report, and Pence sometimes joins him. Then there are meetings with your national security team or economic advisers.

Throughout the day, Trump calls the governors, will have lunch with the cabinet secretaries and the pores in the newspapers, which he treats as official information books and read mainly in paper clippings that the assistants bring him. Call attendees about the stories you see, either to order them to phone a world leader or ask questions about something you've read.

Many friends said they were less likely to call Trump's cell phone, assuming he didn't want to hear his advice. Those who contacted him said that the phone calls have become sharper: the conversations that used to last 20 minutes are now summarized into three.

Trump will continue to receive calls from Brad Parscale, his campaign manager, about the latest in survey data. The president, in turn, will call Meadows and another assistant, Kellyanne Conway, about the main races in Congress.

The President's aides have slowly gathered more opportunities to keep him engaged. Last week, a small group of coronavirus survivors were taken to the White House, and Trump took one of them to see the White House doctor. Then Trump hosted a celebration for the United States truckers in South Lawn.

After you're done watching the end of the White House daily briefing, which runs seven days a week, sometimes until 8 p.m. – Trump eats his usual comfort foods, including potato chips, in his private dining room next to the Oval Office. Ask staff members who may still be present for an evaluation of what the briefing was like.

Lately, attendees say, her mood has begun to brighten as her administration moves to open up the economy. His new line, both publicly and privately, is that there are reasons to be optimistic.

"And at the end of that tunnel, we see light," Trump said at the Rose Garden last week.

If he doesn't stay up late in the West Wing, Trump occasionally dines with his wife, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, who recently celebrated his fourteenth birthday at home.

At the end of the day, Trump turns to his constant companion, television. Upstairs in the private rooms of the White House, often in his own room or in a nearby den, he passes from one channel to another, reviewing his performance.

