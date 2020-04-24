Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 36,641 and 3,085 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

3,237 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 17.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 17, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 18, 2020 or earlier. These numbers will be updated every Saturday. Source: Michigan Disease Surveillance System and Vital Records.

The 3,085 reported deaths include:

Alcona – 4

Alger – 0

Allegan – 60

Alpena – 60

Antrim – 9

Arenac – 16

Baraga – 0

Barry – 29

Bay 107

Benzie – 4

Berrien – 210

Rama – 46

Calhoun – 190

Cass – 25

Charlevoix – 13

Cheboygan – 15

Chippewa – 2

Clare – 10

Clinton – 106

Crawford – 46

Delta – 12

Detroit City – 8473

Dickinson – 3

Eaton – 114

Emmet – 21

Genesee – 1434

Gladwin – 10

Gogebic – 4

Grand Traverse – 19

Gratiot – 8

Hillsdale – 109

Houghton – 2

Huron – 10

Ingham – 391

Ionia – 37

Iosco – 29

Iron – 0

Isabella – 55

Jackson – 313

Kalamazoo – 266

Kalkaska – 17

Kent – 906

Keweenaw –

Lake – 2

Lapeer – 163

Leelanau – 8

Lenawee – 80

Livingston – 312

Luce – 1

Mackinac – 5

Macomb – 5022

Manistee – 12

Marquette – 39

Mason – 5

Mecosta – 14

Menominee – 2

Midland – 50

Missaukee – 14

Monroe – 262

Montcalm – 28

Montmorency – 6

Muskegon – 204

Newaygo – 13

Oakland – 6804

Oceana – 4

Ogemaw – 8

Ontonagon –

Osceola – 8

Oscoda – 4

Otsego – 84

Ottawa – 167

Out of state – 14

Presque Island – 9

Roscommon – 12

Saginaw – 534

Sanilac – 34

Schoolcraft – 3

Shiawassee – 130

St Clair – 294

San José – 27

Tuscola – 78

Unknown – 9

Van Buren – 34

Washtenaw – 974

Wayne – 6934

Wexford – 8

937 at the Michigan Department of Corrections

68 Federal Institute of Corrections

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

