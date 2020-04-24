Has a pharmaceutical company really tripled the price of a drug capable of fighting coronavirus? – BGR

This month, a pharmaceutical company tripled the price of an HIV drug that could be used to help treat coronavirus symptoms.

The company claims that the price increase was decided months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

There's a story out there that suggests that Jaguar Health, a San Francisco-based pharmaceutical company, recently raised the price of one of its drugs by an outrageous amount after learning that it could be used to help treat coronavirus symptoms. As reported by AxiosJaguar more than tripled the price of Mytesi, an FDA-approved drug that was initially designed to provide relief to HIV patients suffering from non-infectious diarrhea.

While Mytesi generally costs around $ 668, Jaguar raised the price to $ 2,206 earlier this month. In March, Jaguar filed a FORM 8-K with the SEC and revealed that it sought FDA approval to use Mytesi "for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with COVID-19 and for patients with COVID-19. who has diarrhea associated with certain antiviral treatments. "

Incidentally, the Jaguar application was not approved by the FDA.

While it's certainly easy to conclude that Jaguar Health is an evil company that prioritizes profit above all else, the situation appears to be a little more nuanced. As transmitted by AxiosJaguar Health has been in a precarious financial situation for quite some time. The company even noted in its recent annual report that it may not have enough money to continue operations for the next 12 months:

We are forecasting continuing losses and negative cash flows as we continue to fund our operating and marketing activities and research and development programs, and we will not have enough cash available to fund our operating plan until March 31, 2021 to complete the development of all current products in our portfolio or any additional products that we can identify. We will have to seek additional funds ahead of schedule through public or private capital or debt financing or other sources, such as strategic collaborations.

So how is this relevant? Jaguar Health tells you Axios that the decision to increase Mytesi's price was made in December, long before the coronavirus pandemic began, as a means to help drive profits:

Jaguar Health CEO Lisa Conte said Axios The company decided in December to increase Mytesi's price in April because it was losing too much money. He also blamed health insurers for making the drug difficult for people to obtain.

The company also notes that if its FDA request were approved, it would have delayed the price increase for Mytesi. Additionally, Jaguar Health delayed the price increase until April 7, which is when the response from the FDA was received.

All in all, the timing seems suspicious, but it appears the scenario is simply a pharmaceutical company drastically raising the price of a drug to boost its bottom line. And while you can argue that the behavior is abhorrent, it's certainly not as reprehensible as tripling the price of a drug simply because it could be used in the midst of a global pandemic.

