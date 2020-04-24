Happy! Time: Adam Lambert talks about his new album with Scott Tweedie

Who needs a Zoom Happy Hour when you could have (virtual) drinks with Adam Lambert?

Thursday night, the singer, who went from American idol rockstar contestant and tour leader for Queen—He was the first guest in ME! News and Morning pop co-host Scott TweedieThe new series of Instagram Live, HappE! Hour. Adam revealed what he's been up to while trapped at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, along with his vision for his upcoming solo tour.

The tour is named after his latest album. Velvet, it fell just as "things started going crazy with the coronavirus," Adam said.

"We think people need music right now. They need a little escape," Adam told Scott. "And I think Velvet It's a great album for, for 45 minutes or whatever, making yourself a drink, putting on a weird outfit and some sparkle, and having a little fun. "

That doesn't mean he wasn't just a little frustrated with the timing of everything. When asked by Scott what he thinks people will say about the album for years to come, Adam replied, "I don't know. I think you could say, 'He worked on it for four years to make sure it was great, released song by song slowly to keep its fans anticipating what's to come next … and then the COVID virus hit! "