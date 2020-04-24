Happy! Time: Adam Lambert talks about his new album with Scott Tweedie

Who needs a Zoom Happy Hour when you could have (virtual) drinks with Adam Lambert?
Thursday night, the singer, who went from American idol rockstar contestant and tour leader for Queen—He was the first guest in ME! News and Morning pop co-host Scott TweedieThe new series of Instagram Live, HappE! Hour. Adam revealed what he's been up to while trapped at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, along with his vision for his upcoming solo tour.
The tour is named after his latest album. Velvet, it fell just as "things started going crazy with the coronavirus," Adam said.
"We think people need music right now. They need a little escape," Adam told Scott. "And I think Velvet It's a great album for, for 45 minutes or whatever, making yourself a drink, putting on a weird outfit and some sparkle, and having a little fun. "
That doesn't mean he wasn't just a little frustrated with the timing of everything. When asked by Scott what he thinks people will say about the album for years to come, Adam replied, "I don't know. I think you could say, 'He worked on it for four years to make sure it was great, released song by song slowly to keep its fans anticipating what's to come next … and then the COVID virus hit! "
However, he went on to explain that he is definitely satisfied with the overall project. The full-length studio album is the first since 2015. The Original High, and said it feels like "the most authentic,quot; thing he's ever done.
"Not to discredit or downplay the other albums I've released, but I feel like this is me," Adam explained. "It's the kind of music I love. It's the kind of music I listen to. It's just me making an album for myself first, you know? And that feels really good."
He also played a bigger role in the record than in the past by producing the full album and contributing to the writing of each song.
"I think part of an artist's duty is to have special joy or passion for the art they perform and exhibit," said Adam. "And it was really important for me to do this from scratch and take on a much more important leadership role."
He continued, "Obviously I couldn't do it without all the help I had, but I took the most active role I've ever had in a project like this and it feels so good."
Part of this aid came from members of Queen Brian May and Roger taylor.
"We are really comfortable with each other, so it is a very open dialogue," Adam told Scott. "And they are such brilliant musicians. They have created these songs that stand the test of time, and that everyone knows and loves, that strike your heart. So they are very, very good people to ask for advice."
Prior to his planned solo tour, Adam was originally going to have a three-night limited engagement at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas this month. Like many other artist events, he was forced to postpone. However, when the mini-residency time and tour dates arrive, he said he wants his fans "to feel like they're being transported into an alternate reality / time capsule-like experience."
"I want him to feel authentically pure," explained Adam. "I want you to focus on the amazing musicians on stage and the great rhythms we set up and the outfits we have. I want it to look like some kind of lounge somewhere in a big dream."
Until then, you'll be working on new music from home, though you're technically still learning the ins and outs of the process, along with how to operate some of the new equipment you've recently ordered.
"I still can't play any instruments, but I got a really nice microphone, I got a new desktop computer, speakers and equipment to be able to record vocals," said Adam. "I'm learning new software to do it. I got a couple different tracks from the producers to work with. So yeah, I'm trying to be productive."
He's also busy with his recently launched Feel Something Foundation!
"I love to focus on the LGBTQ community, that's my family. And the good thing is that I have a lot of fans who may not be LGBTQ, but they are incredible allies," he told Scott. "And I've always recognized how passionate my fans are about the causes I'm raising … so I just wanted to take it to the next level and start my own foundation."
And so far, it has been quite successful. On his birthday alone, Adam said the foundation was able to raise around $ 20,000.
"I am looking for opportunities to help the LGBTQ community in particular and how they are affected by the quarantine and this crisis," added Adam. "So stay tuned. There are some things on the horizon that I'm working on right now. It feels good to help, it really does."
