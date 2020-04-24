Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's chemistry is undeniable in the latest video

You can't deny chemistry these days!

We know it, we know it. Both of them Hannah brown and Tyler Cameron are the first to admit that they are single and do not date anyone during the Coronavirus pandemic. But as they keep in touch and document their friendship on social media, fans seem to not have enough.

On Friday morning, Bachelor Nation members jumped on Instagram Live where the teasing started immediately. Today's victim? Tyler's snot! When the group asked who had the most in the house, no one hesitated to point a finger at Tyler.

"He has a runny nose at least 95 percent of the time you're talking to him," Hannah joked.

Tyler replied, "I think I heard in an interview somewhere that you enjoyed my snot."

And lo and behold, a fan site picked up an interview clip where Hannah revealed her least favorite thing about Tyler.