Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's chemistry is undeniable in the latest video

You can't deny chemistry these days!
We know it, we know it. Both of them Hannah brown and Tyler Cameron are the first to admit that they are single and do not date anyone during the Coronavirus pandemic. But as they keep in touch and document their friendship on social media, fans seem to not have enough.
On Friday morning, Bachelor Nation members jumped on Instagram Live where the teasing started immediately. Today's victim? Tyler's snot! When the group asked who had the most in the house, no one hesitated to point a finger at Tyler.
"He has a runny nose at least 95 percent of the time you're talking to him," Hannah joked.
Tyler replied, "I think I heard in an interview somewhere that you enjoyed my snot."
And lo and behold, a fan site picked up an interview clip where Hannah revealed her least favorite thing about Tyler.
"Picking his boogies," he revealed. "But that shows that I really care because I didn't want him to have boogies on camera. I just went in there." Hahaha
For some, this may be maximum TMI. But for other pop culture fans, it brings back all the memories of seeing these two in High school. And yes, we hate to remind you that Hannah didn't even pick Tyler in the end.
Ultimately, they have overcome all hurt feelings and remain close friends.
"Tyler and Hannah have expressed that they are not in a position to date right now, but they care about each other," a source previously shared with E! News. "They have distanced themselves socially together, hang out and have a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along well with Tyler's family and friends and everyone loves her."
What if you need proof? Just look at an Instagram Live full of a lot of chemistry.
"Today is housework day. It's a dirty Friday," Tyler shared. Hannah replied, "I hate missing that." Maybe I'm just half kidding.
