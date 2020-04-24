Greg Brown III's commitment is a great victory for Texas, and for all NCAA basketball

On Friday afternoon on his Instagram account, Greg Brown III announced that he will take his talents down the street from his home in Austin to the University of Texas. It won't be a long journey, but it did require him to deviate from the $ 300,000 the NBA offered him to be part of his new "road,quot; program for elite prospects.

It turns out that the collapse of NCAA basketball had no Luka Garza-style resistance.

Just seven days after the Wall Street Journal published an article about top 10 wing prospect Jalen Green's decision to accept $ 500,000 from the league to train and play exhibition games next winter, Brown rejected a deal. similar and instead decided to join the Longhorns.

Brown is a 6-9, 190-pound forward ranked No. 10 in the nation by 247 Sports. That he was drafted by Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Michigan seems less important than the fact that he turned down the supposedly irresistible pro-basketball training offer to join the varsity team in his hometown and state.

Brown said he did not make his final decision until Friday.

"My family and friends helped me a lot," he said during his announcement. "What made me want to go to UT is just the legacy and the loyalty, and leave a legacy in UT like my father, my uncle, my mother did."

Her father started safely for the Longhorns from 1999 to 2000. Her mother starred on the Texas Athletics team as a long jumper.

Brown III seriously considered the NBA development offer, but the familiarity with the Texas program and the expected ease of assimilation in the team was more appealing.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart has been in his position for five years and has yet to deliver a full season in which he won more than 21 games or lost fewer than 13. There have been two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, both ending with losses in the first round.

We could never see what would become of the 2019-20 Longhorn. They were only 14-11 after a shameful 81-52 loss in the state of Iowa. They then had five consecutive victories: three on the road, two against ranked teams. And then, in their last regular season game, they turned in another pileup, losing by an 81-59 score to the State of Oklahoma. So maybe the NCAAs would have. It's not clear.

Landing Brown believes Smart will help secure his position, but would help him do more with this recruiting success than he did when Mohamed Bamba landed in 2017.

Whether the Longhorns win big in 2020-21, Brown's decision is a great victory for college basketball. Only one of 247's top 10 prospects has announced plans to become a professional. The other nine are committed to Division I universities.

NCAA basketball will last at least another year.