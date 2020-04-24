Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Barbara Kopple Docu "Desert One" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the North American home theater and entertainment rights for the Erica Kopple documentary. Desert one. Greenwich will launch Desert one on a date to be determined followed by a transmission in History.

The documentary by the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, which debuted at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, revisits April 1980 when the military participated in a rescue operation known as Operation Eagle Claw, where they rescued 52 citizens Americans who were taken hostage by Iranian revolutionaries in Tehran. Desert one features interviews with President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Walter Mondale, ABC Nightline the journalist Ted Koppel, former Iranian hostages, journalists and revolutionary students who organized the inauguration of the United States Embassy in Tehran. The animations will feature never-before-heard satellite phone recordings of President Carter speaking to his generals as the mission unfolds as it will take viewers to the historic operation.

The film also presents Iranian perspectives on this important moment in its history. An Iranian crew filmed overlooked accounts in that country, one of a man who had been an 11-year-old boy who was riding a bus through the desert the night of the mission.

"Barbara Kopple is one of the most important documentary filmmakers of our time, and we are delighted to partner with Greenwich Entertainment to give Desert one a theatrical release, "said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager of history." The film is an emotional and compelling look at a story that is not widely known, but has had a lasting impact on United States foreign policy in Middle East".

"This was a roller coaster ride of a story worth telling," Kopple said, "with important moments about American leadership and common sense and relations with Iran and courage in the face of adversity." I think it is a movie that could help inspire us in our difficult times. We need a lot of inspiration right now. "

In addition, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw, Cabin Creek Films, History and Greenwich Films perform a virtual screening of Desert one for members of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) community.

Desert one It is produced by Cabin Creek Films. Kopple is a producer and director. David Cassidy and Eric Forman are producers of Cabin Creek Films. Eli Lehrer and Zachary Behr are executive story producers. Cinetic Media negotiated the deal for Greenwich Entertainment.