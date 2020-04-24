Grandparents take a 140-mile trip for a birthday surprise car – Up News Info Tampa

– Social distancing can keep many families apart during the coronavirus pandemic, but the distance was no match for a pair of Iowa grandparents determined to celebrate the birthday of their 4-year-old grandson.

On Sunday, several neighbors and close friends honked the horn and waved as they drove through Murphy Stammer's home in East Des Moines to make sure their special day was unforgettable.

"It is amazing to see how many people would come out just to spend a couple of seconds and say hello and say happy birthday," Murphy's mother, Mary Ann Stammer, told WHO.

Supporters included Murphy's grandparents, who drove nearly 140 miles from Thayer and returned to join the birthday parade.

"Oh, incredible, absolutely incredible," said Murphy's grandfather Steve Murphy. “For grandchildren, you have to do what you have to do. I wouldn't have missed it. "

In accordance with social distancing rules, gifts, cards and posters were left near the sidewalk.

"We kept our distance and at least had a grandchildren's day," said Steve Murphy.

“It was worth coming. It was great to see that smile on that child's face. I don't know who enjoyed it the most, him or us, "he added.

Murphy's mother said the surprise celebration provided a welcome change from isolation.

"I can't work right now because I'm a stylist, so having a kind of human interaction is kind of amazing and not just stuck inside," said Mary Ann Stammer.