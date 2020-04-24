GRAMMY salute to the Prince will air on April 21 on Up News Info – Up News Info Tampa

Just two days after the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and Up News Info celebrated the incomparable career of the 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY Prince winner by recording Let's go crazy: the GRAMMY Salute To Prince. The tribute concert was presented by comedian Maya Rudolph, who also performed with her Prince cover band Princess. Now, for the first time, this evening of performances and tributes will air at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access.

This special broadcast will feature a lineup of star performers paying tribute to Prince's unprecedented influence on music, including GRAMMY-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, HER, Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher, and Susanna Hoffs. Additionally, several of Prince's most celebrated friends and music collaborators, including GRAMMY-award-winning band Revolution, former GRAMMY nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time take the stage for a historical joint action. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

"One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is working and being able to honor your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity to do both," said Ken Ehrlich. "His GRAMMY appearances, while few, were historic, and it is with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the incredible legacy he left us. We have assembled a remarkable collection of artists of all genres and generations to greet one of the Truly unique iconic writers / performers of music, and believe me, it's a difficult task to do it justice. "

Be sure to tune in to all the fun and excitement of Let's go crazy: the GRAMMY Salute To Prince This Tuesday, April 21 at, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.