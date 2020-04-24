Goldie Hawn reveals why she changed Kate Hudson's name on the way to the hospital

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson recently spoke about their close relationship, which has grown stronger since Hudson became a mother, and the 74-year-old woman. The water Star revealed that she changed her daughter's name on the way to the hospital when she was in labor.

In a new interview with People In the magazine, Hawn told the story of her trip to the hospital to give birth to Hudson in 1979. The actress says that before her daughter was born she knew she was going to be a strong woman.

"He kicked me so hard in the vagina that I changed his name on the spot because it was tough," said Hawn. "Rebecca had called her and on 405 (highway) I said, 'This is a Kate.'"

Hudson is now the mother of three children: Ryder, 16, and Bing, 8, from previous relationships, and her daughter Rani Rose, 18, who she shares with her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

During the interview, Hudson noted that giving birth to Bing was "really surprising,quot; because it was the first time that anyone in the family had a natural birth. Addressing his mother, Hudson said, "And you have to be there."

Hawn said she was "so happy,quot; that her daughter invited her into the room to be part of Bing's birth, but everyone in the family thought it was going to be a girl.

“I saw him born and I saw a penis. And then I wrapped it in the pink blanket I knitted while waiting for it, "Hawn recalled.

When she found out she was pregnant the third time, Hudson says she had to know the baby's gender because she wanted to be ready. the How to lose a boy in 10 days Star says she thought for sure that she was going to be a "kid mom."

When she and Fujikawa revealed their gender and found out they were having a girl, Hudson couldn't believe it. She says she was "so surprised and excited."

Goldie Hawn was also next to Kate Hudson when she handed Rani Rose over in October 2018, and admitted that she was probably "a little close." However, Hudson disagreed, saying that every part of Rani's birth was "so beautiful."



