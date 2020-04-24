Go read this story about how COVID-19 took over the cruises

Many industries have been negatively affected by the new coronavirus, including the cruise industry, with cruise ships considered some of the most dangerous places due to limited air flow and confined spaces. Without a global organization or agency to track cruise cases, the Miami Herald, a Florida-based newspaper, decided to track outbreaks on ocean cruises.

Starting April 23, the Miami Herald They found that at least 3,582 people during or directly after a cruise tested positive for COVID-19, with "at least 65 people,quot; killed as a result. The COVID-19 cases they found were related to at least 54 ocean cruises, about a fifth of the global ocean cruise fleet. However, that number could still grow, with the output promising to continue tracking and providing weekly updates until the pandemic ends.

Some of the infected passengers were sent directly from cruise ships to hospitals, but many returned home, some of them traveling back home via commercial flights, which could further spread the virus. In addition to the problem was the fact that many crew members were unable to leave their ships due to the virus; At one point, 15 cruises revolved around PortMiami, leaving them as "Sitting ducks for shoots,quot; Miami Herald reports.

Miami Herald Reporters collected data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. US, foreign health departments, news reports, as well as interviews of passengers and crew aboard those ships. The departure reached four of the world's largest cruise lines, though only Carnival and MSC Cruises provided data.

You can read the Miami HeraldThe full report here.