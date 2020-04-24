Go read this story about Airbnb's plans to recover after the pandemic

The travel industry is in ruins. Now that going places has become very Poorly advised at best and contagiously fatal at worst, travelers stay home. That means the companies that make up the travel industry complex, from hotels to airlines, are falling apart. Airbnb, the short-term rental giant, had even planned to go public this year. Now that those plans have been thwarted and his business is in trouble, the question of what the company must do to survive the pandemic is paramount.

Yesterday, Bloomberg Businessweek He spoke to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and posted an inside look at what the company is doing to weather the storm. The mood seems bleak. "I'm not sure if there is anything more difficult that a CEO of a travel company could do than go through this," Chesky told the magazine. "You feel like you got boned in a T, or like a torpedo just hit the ship."

That torpedo has forced Chesky to make two difficult decisions: first, to reimburse guests whose trips are now canceled at the personal expense of Airbnb hosts, and second, to raise billions in principal at dangerously high interest rates. To calm the hosts, Chesky started a $ 1 billion fund room to repay them, though he will only cover a fraction of what those hosts expected from his bookings.

The increase also has its own problems. Taking $ 1 billion from Silver Lake Partners has revised the company's valuation downward by 40 percent, which, according to Businessweek, "Eliminate billions of dollars in paper earnings for early Airbnb employees and venture capital sponsors, including Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz."

In response, Chesky cut ad purchases and canceled a total of $ 800 million in marketing expenses. The CEO, however, is optimistic. The common wisdom among vets in the travel industry is that trips will recover, plague, or not plague. "We are ready to go public, and we will be ready when the storm clears," Chesky said. Business week. That may be true! But until this virus disappears, businesses will be at the mercy of nature.