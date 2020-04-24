Glen Powell cries childhood friend and police officer killed in action

Glen Powell he remembers his friend "enthusiastic, brave and loyal,quot;, Justin Putnam, a police officer who was shot dead while responding to a call for domestic violence in Texas.

According to a news report, Putnam and two other officers turned up at a home in San Marcos, Texas, after receiving a domestic violence call on April 18. Upon entering the residence, the attacker shot all three officers and then fired the weapon. about himself. The other two officers remain in critical condition.

It's been a few days since the incident happened and the actor is now sharing numerous photos of himself with the young officer, along with a caption describing the deep sadness he feels after losing his best friend. "He had been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old," Powell shared. "Last week I was reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched with me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define mine."