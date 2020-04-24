Glen Powell cries childhood friend and police officer killed in action

Glen Powell he remembers his friend "enthusiastic, brave and loyal,quot;, Justin Putnam, a police officer who was shot dead while responding to a call for domestic violence in Texas.
According to a news report, Putnam and two other officers turned up at a home in San Marcos, Texas, after receiving a domestic violence call on April 18. Upon entering the residence, the attacker shot all three officers and then fired the weapon. about himself. The other two officers remain in critical condition.
It's been a few days since the incident happened and the actor is now sharing numerous photos of himself with the young officer, along with a caption describing the deep sadness he feels after losing his best friend. "He had been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old," Powell shared. "Last week I was reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched with me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define mine."
He continued, "Justin was a spark of joy. He was silly, enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him; he had the ability to make everyone feel like his best friend. It's what made him a great official. "
The star adds that while he remembers Justin as "the guy who convinced me to break more laws as a teenager," he can say without a doubt that he was "the type of person you wanted to wear that badge."
"He was always a protector, from his family, his friends, and to anyone who needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him so much happiness because every day he could rescue someone who needed him," Powell shared. "These are uncertain times that highlight the things we can take for granted. But more importantly, the people we can take for granted. Tomorrow is not promised, but today it thanks the men and women who put themselves in danger to ensure our safety. " "
Many of Glen's friends commented on the post to express their condolences, including Taylor Lautner, who wrote: "Very well said friend. I am very sorry and I am very grateful for people like Justin."
%MINIFYHTML93bb5f2f36a01b18237133f4f8e51a6f12%%MINIFYHTML93bb5f2f36a01b18237133f4f8e51a6f13%