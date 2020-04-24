Gigi Hadid thanks Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn for the birthday flowers

Wonderful!
Gigi hadid He received a series of special deliveries for his 25th birthday on Thursday, including flowers from loved ones. Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner They were among the star-studded friends who sent the supermodel flowers on their special day. Hadid also received flowers from her father, Mohamed Hadid, his brother, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.
After receiving the sweet installments, Gigi took to Instagram Story to thank everyone for the birthday love.
"@taylorswift @joe alwyn (+ cats) loves and appreciates uuuuu," Hadid wrote alongside a photo from a beautiful flower display.
The mention of the birthday girl's cat is a reference to T. Swift's beloved trio: Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.
Gigi also thanked her "sweet dad,quot; for her flowers, as well as "angels,quot; Anwar and Dua Lipa.
Along with a photo of her Kendall Jenner flowers, Gigi wrote, "Thank you, monkey love."
Gigi celebrated her special day with her sister. Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid and BFF Leah McCarthy.
Yolanda took to Instagram to share a photo of the discreet celebration, along with a birthday message to her daughter.
"Happy birthday my love, my precious angel," Yolanda wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Yesterday, 25 years ago, it was the best day of my life, having given birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love … Thank you for being such an extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman you are. "
"May your days always be blessed with love, light and happiness, but above all good health,quot;, concluded Yolanda.
Gigi's friend Leah also shared BTS photos of the birthday celebration, which included a bagel birthday cake.
"Happy 25th birthday sister !!!!!" Leah wrote. "@gigihadid, I love you so much."
