General Dynamics presents its new MPF combat vehicle – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, has demonstrated its newest combat vehicle that was developed for the US Army's Mobile Protected Firepower program. USA

The new vehicle was exhibited during the visit of the Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, and Army Deputy Chief of Staff, Gen. Joseph M. Martin, at the General Dynamics facility in Detriot, Mi., on April 23.

The leadership of the US Army USA He visited the General Dynamics and BAE Systems facilities in Detroit to inspect several promising military programs that continue to progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's amazing how quickly they adapted, kept their workforce engaged, and protect the cost, schedule, and performance of these weapon systems," said McCarthy. “I am also very proud of the performance of Dr. Jette and General Murray during this crisis, working on things like progressive payments for manufacturers, trying to help them gain access to small business loans, second and third tier supplier management. . "

"At this time, all companies that were closed for any period of time were reopened," said Deputy Secretary Bruce Jette, the service's chief civilian procurement.

The new large-caliber combat vehicle designed to provide a mobile, protected, direct, and offensive fire capability across the spectrum of terrain and operations for the Army's Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT).

Vehicles are required to be highly lethal, survival and mobile.

The US Army USA Expect the new & # 39; light tank & # 39; Be a 38-ton tracked armored vehicle capable of providing soldiers with speed, protection, lethality, and the ability to wage a multi-domain battle, working in concert with other ground forces to overwhelm the enemy with multiple simultaneous challenges.

The new "light tank,quot; will have improved armor and a 120mm main gun that looks like Abrams' 120mm cannon. The Griffin Turret is a reduced version of the M1 Abrams Turret designed to combat in combat with tanks and other armored vehicles.