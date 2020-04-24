General Atomics Awarded $ 9.9 Million To The US Army Gray Eagle USA – Defense blog

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), a privately owned subsidiary of General Atomics, received a $ 9.9 million contract amendment for the continuation effort for the Gray Eagle Drone System, the Pentagon announced Thursday. .

This contract is funded by the US Army. USA The work will be done in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2021.

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle is an Extended Range / Multipurpose (ER / MP) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the US Army. USA

Gray Eagle has a 25-hour drag, accelerates up to 167 KTAS, can operate up to 29,000 feet, and carries 1,075 lb (488 kg) of internal and external payload. The aircraft can carry multiple payloads in the air, including Laser Designation Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO / IR), Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Communications Relay, and four Hellfire missiles.

Compared to the predecessor Predator, the Gray Eagle Heavy Fuel Engine (HFE) supports the Army's "unique battlefield fuel,quot; concept and provides increased power and significantly improved fuel efficiency, using fuel. aviation or diesel.