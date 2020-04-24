Friday Night Lights Cast Updates Fans at Possible TV Gathering

Texas forever!

About nine years later Friday night lights Broadcast its final episode on NBC, fans still can't get enough of the stars that made Dillon, Texas, such a special city.

In fact, thousands of fans came together to watch the cast come together for a special Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome event that aims to encourage everyone to take action and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor) Cayo Carlos (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) walked the memory path and went back to watching the NBC series.

They also updated fans on a possible reunion episode. After all, a 10-year reunion show could be great, right?

"I don't know about you, but I get this question every time I am interviewed: Will there be a reunion episode or will there be a spin-off?" Adrianne shared. "The answer is no."