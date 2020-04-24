Friday Night Lights Cast Updates Fans at Possible TV Gathering

Texas forever!
About nine years later Friday night lights Broadcast its final episode on NBC, fans still can't get enough of the stars that made Dillon, Texas, such a special city.
In fact, thousands of fans came together to watch the cast come together for a special Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome event that aims to encourage everyone to take action and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor) Cayo Carlos (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) walked the memory path and went back to watching the NBC series.
They also updated fans on a possible reunion episode. After all, a 10-year reunion show could be great, right?
"I don't know about you, but I get this question every time I am interviewed: Will there be a reunion episode or will there be a spin-off?" Adrianne shared. "The answer is no."
Derek added, "I personally would not. I would love to because I love all of you and it would be great to work with all of you again, but the show ended on such a wonderful note. I feel it would be a poor service to the show to bring him back to that level. "
But before fans got too mad, much of the cast shared predictions about what their character would do in quarantine today. .
Scott says Jason would be preparing for the NFL draft, while Adrianne joked that "Tyra would be having all the sex and drinking a lot."
Aimee predicted that Julie would be reevaluating her life, while Derek says that Billy would not be a social estrangement. Instead, I would be trying to make some quick money somehow.
As for Gaius, he says that Smash would be exercising and that his mother would yell at him.
So what did the cast of the slogan "Texas Forever,quot; really think? And who is your favorite character from the entire show? You have to watch the full video above to find out. And catch up on the old Friday night lights episodes online now.
(E! AND NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML59a37d3003a0961504c5ce8dcf88b3a212%