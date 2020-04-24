French Montana in Hot 97 declaring him winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: & # 39; I & # 39; m Not Crazy & # 39;

WENN

However, some other outlets asked for differences, and Complex turned to their official Twitter account to compare the songs of the two stars using information from Billboard and RIAA.

French Montana received a backlash after he claimed he would "outshine" Kendrick Lamar on the festival stage because he had more successes. However, the statement may not be completely unfounded, as the entire crew on Hot 97 listed the rapper's two hitters with French being declared the winner.

For the chart, Peter Rosenberg represented Kendrick, while Kast One played French hit songs. With a 6-4 decision, rapper "Coke Boys" was named the winner. Noticing the satisfactory results, French quickly turned to his Twitter account to brag about it.

"I INVITE YOU ARE NOT CRAZY AFTER ALL," he wrote on the Blue Bird app. "THE FRENCH MOUNTAIN AGAINST KENDRICK LAMAR HOT 97 THE STRONGEST CRITICAL SCORE 6-4 THE FRENCH MOUNTAIN WINS THE CLOCK FOR YOURSELF! IT IS GOOD TO SUPPORT YOURSELF TO ALL THE MEN NOW!"

However, some other outlets pleaded to differ. Complex turned to their official Twitter account to compare the songs of the two stars using information from #Billboard and #RIAA. Unlike Hot 97, Kendrick beat French with more hits, 100 most popular innings, and multi-platinum certified hits. "Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don't lie. We ran Kendrick Lamar's numbers against French Montana," the account wrote in the caption.

French, however, insisted that "they tell all the lies." He added in a comment, "U are missing 20 more platinum plates."

Akadmiks also had the same results. He wrote on Instagram, "Here's the exact side by plate-by-plate comparison. ALL RIAA pulled out information." Once again, French jumped into the comment section to set the record straight, saying, "Most of the Kendricks features too! I never compared myself, I just defended myself. We all know Kendrick as one of the goats."

French sparked controversy with his comments in a recent interview with Complex News where he said: "I could go against anyone. I could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could overshadow him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more hits. "

He went on to explain: "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."