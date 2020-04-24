French film chain boss says July reopening is "unrealistic" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Nathanaël Karmitz, CEO of Paris-based Mk2, which operates France's largest art cinema network, is preaching patience for the reopening of theaters.

Speaking to Up News Info, Karmitz said an opening in mid-July was unlikely, which has been marked across Europe in the past two weeks, initially as a tentative schedule for the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC).

"Right now to have a projection in July, I think it is not realistic," said the head of Mk2. "We can say 'we want to open', 'we want people to come back'. We all want to have a drink with our friends and return to the cinema, especially in France.

"But today nobody can give a serious date for that. We still don't know how people will go back to school, to work, it is one question after another. We can speculate, but there is no realistic way to talk about it. "

The Paris-based group also owns the Cinesur chain in Spain: at its sites in the two countries it registers 9.5 million admissions per year. Karmitz highlighted Spain as an indicator of how long the safe reopening process could realistically take.

"Spain will not see theaters before the fourth quarter, October or November," Karmitz said, referring to recent comments made by the country's Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, in a televised speech in which she said that tourism , the culture and the leisure sectors will not return until the "end of the year".

"I think everyone is working in late November and even in early December," he added of Spain.

For Karmitz, however, the question of how theaters can be reopened in a way that draws audiences is more pressing than trying to set a date.

“Our question is not when to reopen, it is how to reopen. If it has to be with masks, two by two (social distancing), with more restrictions, we believe that it is not worth opening and we should wait, "he said." We believe that we should wait until it is a good experience and not a terrifying experience. Opening without good conditions doesn't make sense to us. "

Those conditions also include having strong content available. One of the reasons the mid-July date is being debated in Europe, along with the American chains that announced they are aiming to open doors in July, is that the next big box office hit that still holds its original date is photo of Christoper Nolan from Warner Bros. Beginning, which is established from July 15 to 17 in most markets (at the time of writing).

"We need strong films to reopen," says Karmitz. Even if Nolan's photo remains, which Warner insists he will, there are holes in the calendar after all the date change that has already happened. Mk2 CEO says there are now discussions in France on how to fill the spaces once the theaters are open; He believes there will be approximately a two-week period after that point before distributors have the confidence to release great movies.

However, France may be in a more enviable position than most territories, with a good supply of local films on the calendar, which regularly do good business at the box office. "We have a very strong French lineup to come, so we are not concerned," he adds.

Ultimately, Karmitz notes that the company "will follow what the government says." Today, it was announced that the country will wait until the end of May to declare when restaurants can reopen, and a date for theaters is likely to come even later.

He notes that the situation in France is less worrying than elsewhere, as there is a good level of assistance from the French government to keep businesses running, which means that cinemas can afford to wait for the right time.

"My way of living with crisis is to live day by day, we have different scenarios on how we can reopen depending on the dates," he adds. "Right now, we just don't know."

The Mk2 company as a whole is overcoming the pandemic, with its sales busy closing deals at its extensive library, which consists of more than 800 titles, including numerous classics. This week, the company announced a deal with Netflix that will get the service to grab a selection of titles, including those from Charlie Chaplin. Modern times and François Truffaut Jules and Jim, in French-speaking territories during 2020. Also this week, Mk2 brought veteran French producer Rosalie Varda on board as catalog advisor.

The team has also been looking for innovative ways to keep people entertained during the running of the bulls, including creating a "limited contest" for short films and launching an online platform through its Troiscouleurs magazine, which houses five films, titles File "strange and rare" – to watch for free per week.