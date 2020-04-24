Freeze-damaged western hillside peach crop, state seeks federal aid

A 19-degree freeze on the western slope earlier this month devastated this year's peach crop, including the coveted Palisade peaches.

Governor Jared Polis and State Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg on Friday requested a USDA Secretariat Disaster Statement for Western Slope counties affected by the April 13 freeze.

Up to 95% of the peach crop could be lost, according to a joint press release from the governor's office and the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

"Colorado's iconic and delicious Palisade peaches could be devastated by this early freeze and fruit producers on the western slope need support," Governor Polis said in the statement. “Coloradons always hope to get Palisade peaches that help support our economy, growers, and small businesses. "We urge the federal government to help Colorado's farming community during this difficult time."

Western Slope's peach orchards annually produce about 17,000 tons of fruit worth an estimated $ 40 million, according to the statement. Bulk harvesting is an economic boom for Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Montezuma counties.

"Every time you have this in April it's not pretty," said Bruce Talbott, a fifth-generation peach grower who helps manage the Talbott Farms family farms in Palisade.

Talbott estimates that 80 to 85% of the family farm's peach crop was lost in the freeze.

"I can be extremely optimistic," he said with a smile. "I hope we have more than we think we have. There will be fruit this year. It will not be in the abundance that we have seen in recent years. "

Western Slope orchards have been on a roll in the past 20 years, Talbott said, recalling that the last major freeze was in 1999.

The disaster declaration by state officials will help Colorado growers gain access to assistance programs and help growers overcome the significant losses they face this year.

"We are committed to garnering as much support as possible at the state and federal level to help our farmers get through this season and continue to bring the food we love to the table in the future," Greenberg said in the statement.

Talbott Farms packs around 8 million pounds of peaches in a good year. Its orchards are made up of about 200,000 trees spread over 400 acres. Talbott Farms also grows grapes and apples, produces wine, apple juice, apple cider, and hard cider. Last year's peach harvest was excellent.

"We are diversified," said Talbott. "Still, peaches are our life blood."

The peach teams working for Talbott, 60 workers in the field and 50 at the packinghouse, have gone home or worked in orchards elsewhere, including in South Carolina.

"We have great boys. Hopefully we will get them back next year, ”said Talbott. "We would hate not to have continuity."

Meanwhile, Talbott and other local producers will be grateful for any government help.

"If you don't declare a disaster, you don't have access to those programs," Talbott said. "It is helpful for the industry as a whole to have that stabilization."