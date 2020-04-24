FREE nuggets on Wendy’s Today – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – In a tweet from Wendy’s fast food chain, they are offering a “GroupNug” of a free 4-piece chicken nugget valid only for April 24, 2020.

America, come find your GroupNug. Come to Wendy’s drive-thru tomorrow and get your free 4pc. nuggets! pic.twitter.com/GRTmEcX3Ar – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) April 23, 2020

Another Tweet said, "Because if we can't hug, we could also be Nug."

Come to Wendy & # 39; s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4-Piece Nuggets. No need to buy and not a single rope attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

