Free meals delivered to over 1K families in the Costa Mesa IKEA parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – With many residents unemployed or suspended due to the closure of the coronavirus, more communities are coming together to support their neighbors.

In Costa Mesa, a long line formed on Thursday in an IKEA parking lot where free food was delivered to the city's most vulnerable families and others at risk of starvation.

"There are a lot of people who need help right now. The unemployment rate is out of control. It is really good to unite and help each other," said Long Beach resident Dante Cruz.

The need for food and groceries is so great that cars stopped in the IKEA parking lot an hour before the food deliveries began.

The distribution line had an army of volunteers.

"I just like helping people and seeing them happy and I like giving to others," said volunteer Sophie López.

The donation line was made by invitation only and people were asked to register online.

Costa Mesa city leaders said they prioritized those most in need and those in their city.

"We were asked as I walked the lines over and over, 'When do you do this again?' I think that's indicative of how many people have lost their jobs and how many people are insecure right now," Costa Mesa said. councilor Andrea Marr.

The food came from the Orange County Community Action Association.

People who turned up are among the county's newest unemployed.

"My two parents are unemployed, so it helps a lot to get food for the week, for the month," said Valeria Ramírez.

For the 1,100 served, the overwhelming feeling was gratitude.