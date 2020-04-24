Free ice cream for workers on the front line of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving away pints of ice cream to first responders and healthcare workers.

In a campaign called "Random Ice Cream Acts," people can nominate those who work on the front line of COVID-19 to receive a cold thanks. If chosen, the iced pints will be shipped to your homes.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Hudsonville also plans to deliver to Midwest hospitals. The company's goal is to distribute 100,000 pints to workers in the coming months.

Hudsonville Ice Cream can be found in stores in Michigan and several other states.

