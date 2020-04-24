Fred The Godson dies of COVID-19

The Hip Hop community is mourning after the death of rapper Fred The Godson, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old rapper revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on April 6 via social media, sharing an image of himself on a ventilator while in a hospital bed.

"I'm here with this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in all your sentences !!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat," he wrote at the time.

His wife revealed that doctors had told him that there was a possibility that he would die.

"It was like he was gone and he's going to die, that's all. I don't even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die," said LeeAnn Jemmott at the time. "Don't just assume they are going to die. Because that is all we are hearing is people dying, dying, dying. He is winning, he is winning."

Our condolences go out to LeAnn and her family at this difficult time.