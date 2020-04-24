Fred The Godson dies of COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
The Hip Hop community is mourning after the death of rapper Fred The Godson, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old rapper revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on April 6 via social media, sharing an image of himself on a ventilator while in a hospital bed.

"I'm here with this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in all your sentences !!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat," he wrote at the time.

