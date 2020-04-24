France Coronavirus Map and Case Count

There have been at least 122,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France, according to the French government. As of Friday night, 22,245 people had died.

National health authorities in France do not provide regional data for test-confirmed virus cases, but they do report regional data on the number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 and how many of those people have recovered or died.





Hospitalizations in France

Hospitalizations

Per capita

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people. +10 +100 +200 There are no reported cases Double click to enlarge the map. Use two fingers to scroll and zoom. Tap for more details.

Source: Public Health France The circles are sized based on the number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus, which may differ from where they got the disease.

This is how the number of hospitalizations and deaths in France grows:

Hospitalizations by province Hosp. For 100,000 people Deaths For 100,000 people +

France's Island 32,555 265 5,452 44 +

Grand Est 14,076 251 2,679 48 +

Auvergne-Rhône-Alps 8,431 103 1,192 fifteen +

Altos de Francia 7,255 120 1,257 twenty-one +

Provence-Alps-French Riviera 5,595 111 610 12 +

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté 4,178 146 770 27 +

Occitania 3,072 51 356 6 6 +

Center-Val de Loire 2,347 90 343 13 +

Nouvelle-Aquitaine 2,255 37 285 5 5 +

Pays de la Loire 2,115 55 303 8 Show everything

Health authorities in France are cautiously optimistic that the country has reached a plateau, with fewer and fewer hospitalized and intensive care patients. But officials have warned that the epidemic is not yet over.

The country closed in mid-March, restricting movements to essential travel such as grocery shopping and medical appointments, severely limiting outside physical activity, and enforcing, when possible, working from home. President Emmanuel Macron has set May 11 as the date to gradually lift the national blockade, although some companies will remain closed.

The government is expected to present its full closure exit strategy in the coming weeks, but has suggested it will pivot around a strict continuation of social distancing measures, including the likely mandatory use of masks on public transport and isolation. temporary for anyone who tests positive for the disease.

France has one of the strongest economies in Europe and a vaunted universal health care system, but the virus has put them under great pressure. Macron was in the midst of a hotly contested pension reform when the outbreak began and has faced criticism for the government's handling of the mask shortage and its lack of widespread evidence.

How the cases are growing



This is how the number of new cases changes over time:

New cases reported per day in France January 24 April 23rd 7-day average New cases

New deaths reported per day in France January 24 April 23rd 7-day average New deaths Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

A New York Times review of mortality data in 12 countries showed that official death counts have counted fewer deaths during the coronavirus outbreak due to limited availability of evidence.

France is one of the few countries in Europe that has begun to include Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes or the elderly in its daily death counts across the country, meaning that the overall picture of mortality is more accurate . But the data was skewed further in the first weeks of April, when previously unrecorded deaths were suddenly added to the national account.

Generally speaking, although France has increased its testing capabilities, it has yet to mass test people like its neighbor, Germany. The national public health authority acknowledged this month that the reported number of cases confirmed by evidence was less than the actual number of cases.

Where can you find more information?



Read more about the impact of the virus on France's economy and its health system, the strain the epidemic is exerting on poor urban suburbs, and how Covid-19 has changed attitudes towards wearing masks. In Paris, the city imposed a curfew on outdoor sports, and across the country people fled to their second homes. Nearly 60 percent of the sailors aboard the Charles de Gaulle, France's flagship aircraft carrier, have been infected.

