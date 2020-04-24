Former NBA and Laker champion Matt Barnes signs with ICM partners – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA champion Matt Barnes has signed with ICM Partners in all areas. Barnes, who retired in 2017 after 14 NBA seasons, is currently an ESPN analyst (The jump, Get up), executive producer and podcast presenter.

His Showtime basketball podcast, All the smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, released last year. He hosted the last exclusive interview with Kobe Bryant before his death, and featured several featured guests, including current and former players Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade, rappers Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, and activist Sean King.

Along with Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm, its producer and manager partners at Cul ∙ ti ∙ vate Entertainment, Barnes will partner with ICM to expand its list of film and television projects and speaking engagements. He is currently developing a scripted series tentatively titled Broken edgeA drama set in the world of professional basketball that will examine the lives of players off the court. God's hand NBA creator Ben Watkins and Garnett will serve as executive producers on the series, which has Deon Taylor as director.

Barnes continues to be managed by Cul ∙ ti ∙ vate Entertainment Partners.