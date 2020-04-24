Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine ready for Olivia Wilde's movie – Up News Info

Little woman Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine to star in Olivia Wilde's genre feature film Do not worry honey at New Line.

The Up News Info first broke the news about the auction for Wilde's highly anticipated follow-up director after last summer. Smart Reserve, with New Line winning the agreement to finance and distribute.

Pugh will star in the psychological thriller set in a secluded utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s. Wilde will also star, as previously reported, in addition to directing and producing. BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who was one of the writers for Smart Reserve, is writing the Do not worry honey script based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman, Catherine Hardwicke, who will be executive producing alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Do not worry honey It is being supervised by New Line executives Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Pugh was nominated for an Oscar supporting actress and a BAFTA Award for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig. Little woman. He also recently starred in the critically acclaimed. Midsommar, Outlaw King and the miniseries The little drummer. Coming soon to star in Disney / Marvel Black widow. She is represented by WME, Curtis Brown, and Gregory Brittenham at Ziffren Brittenham.

LaBeouf was widely praised for his autobiographical feature. Honey boy last year he wrote and starred in as well as the independent feature The peanut butter hawk. Recently finished production in Pieces of a woman. LaBeouf is represented by CAA, John Crosby Management and Matthew Saver.

Pine repeats his role in the Wonder Woman 1984 August 14. He recently finished production on the action thriller Violence of Action. He is represented by CAA, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.

Wilde won the Best Independent Spirit award for first feature for Smart reserve. Currently, it is also prepared to directly and executive produce the Searchlight function Perfect based on gymnast Kerri Strug's trip to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In addition, she has an untitled Christmas comedy project set up at Universal, which she is intended to direct and produce. Wilde is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.