Flames GM Brad Treliving: the & # 39; central cities & # 39; They are gaining strength but they can't keep kicking the can on the way.

Calgary Flames CEO Brad Treliving said the league's four "core cities,quot; proposal is gaining momentum, but emphasized in a conference call with reporters on Friday that it certainly was not made by any imagination.

"No. 1, where?" I ask. "What does the part of the trip look like and when? If you go that route, is the training camp in your own city or in one of the centers? … Once you arrive in the city, when are you there ? How does it work? Does everything work?

"It's probably going to be a mandatory travel party, how many players, what's the roster and all that stuff, so there are certainly a number of issues to consider, but I think they can easily be done once they are formatted together. "

MORE: NHL Executive Colin Campbell Explains "Downtown City,quot; Criteria

Treliving explained in the call that the league has a triphasic plan to resume the season. Phase 1 is self-quarantine and isolation, which players must do until April 30. The second phase is access to team facilities when players return to their NHL cities, including returning players to the ice. Finally, it is the training ground.

Then there is the draft. Treliving confirmed that the league convened its clubs regarding the annual summer event with June as a possible option. The original dates, June 25-26 in Montreal, were postponed to early April. Flames GM cautions that the league pushes all off-season activities too far behind.

"The first thing we must all recognize is that we are not in a perfect position or in a perfect world," said Treliving. "Then, at some point, you should start checking some of these boxes. There will be a lot to do so you can't keep kicking the can on the way."

As noted, there are obvious questions about the draft order and conditions for the teams, but Treliving hopes they will be resolved in due course. The Flames have a conditional third-round pick attached to last season's trade that saw the Flames turn James Neal over to the Oilers for Milan Lucic. The conditions: Neal must score 21 goals in 2019-20 and at least 10 more goals than Lucic. When the season ended, Neal had 19 goals and Lucic had eight.

MORE: Gary Bettman: "We no longer live in a perfect world,quot;

The Flames executive said he and his scouts watched first-round coverage of Thursday's NFL draft to get an idea of ​​how a virtual draft would work. Outside of the long draft, he said it was very well done, but mentioned the availability of the team's facilities and whether people can meet in one place.

"I thought to see it, if you follow that script, the most challenging thing is that you have a coach, a (general) manager, your staff, your scouts in different places," said Treliving. "As you look at it and the camera turns on, there were a lot of phone lines. You need a lot of phone lines because you're talking to a lot of people and you want that for sure and you don't want that." public."

Assume that if the draft occurs before the resumption and end of the 2019-20 season, no exchanges involving players will be allowed. However, when the season will resume is still up in the air, the notion that players need time to prepare and get back to the game form is the number one priority.

"I really think it is important to recognize a training camp and it will take some time in the league," said Treliving. "We will be approaching two months here and in many cases players today, even after the season, don't take that much time off at any time."

"You talk about training, even their regular training has been different and unique, so I think whatever we need to get the green light, we have to be vigilant about the players and make sure they have enough time to properly prepare without putting them on in danger,quot;. vulnerable position. "