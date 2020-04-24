First round of the NFL Draft wins record audience

The NFL Draft is always an important event on the sports calendar. But it had never been anticipated more than this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic stopping live sports and fans practicing social distancing.

Confirmation of that anticipation came with the announcement on Friday afternoon of record television ratings for Thursday's first-round broadcasts.

An average audience of over 15.6 million viewers watched the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft through ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Sports and digital channels that easily broke the previous high of 12.4 million viewers. in 2014.

The top three markets were all in Ohio, which is not surprising since the Bengals had the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow. Columbus, Ohio (16.7 rating), Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6) were the top three, followed by Philadelphia (15.1), Kansas City (14.3), Jacksonville (14.1), Atlanta (14.0), Charlotte (13.1), Denver (12.8) and (tied) Nashville and Milwaukee (12.7).

In Boston, the draft of the three networks scored 10.2, ranking 18th. But that was a 52 percent gain over last year's Round 1 rating in Boston, and it was the second-best annual gain. in 2020, only behind Atlanta (59 percent profit). The Patriots entered the draft with the No. 23 pick but changed from the first round.

General coverage peaked at 8:45 p.m. At 9pm. with 19.6 million viewers.